Media Execs Mark Richards & Farid Suleman Create Groundbreaking Media Firm

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 30-year media executive Mark Richards is co-founding a new venture, 3Stage Media, with media icon Farid Suleman.

3Stage Media is a boutique media firm designed to help clients in the finance, real estate, legal and health care sectors reach qualified customers with innovative broadcast and digital campaigns, as well as once-in-a-lifetime celebrity VIP experiences.

"What we've learned over the years is that these sectors have limited options in reaching the right consumer, and we're here to change that," said Richards, President & CEO of 3Stage. "We are creating a phenomenal growth model by pairing our clients with the most talented media team ever assembled. We'll also help them integrate our world-class broadcast content with customized digital marketing plans."

Richards spent much of his career developing media brands and award-winning teams with Citadel Broadcasting, The Walt Disney Company, ABC Radio, Viacom, and CBS Radio. Over the last eight years, he created the financial industry's most successful media team, delivering record revenues and remarkable direct response to more than 100 financial advisors around the country.

Joining Richards at the top of 3Stage is former Citadel Broadcasting President & CEO Farid Suleman. His media leadership experience also includes 16 years as President and CEO of Infinity Broadcasting Corporation (now CBS Radio). Suleman is currently the Managing Partner of Loxodonta Ventures, a privately held investment company.

"I have known Mark for many years. He is one of the brightest and most accomplished media executives I know, and I am delighted to be backing him in this new venture," said Suleman, who will also serve on the Board of Directors for 3Stage. "We have a very efficient way to help clients reach customers and close the gap between topic experts and the general public."

Big Machine Label Group President/CEO and music industry powerhouse Scott Borchetta will serve as an advisory board member for 3Stage.

"Mark and Farid are building a truly unique company that combines valuable and actionable information with great entertainment," said Borchetta. "I'm excited to help them develop a game-changing formula for reaching consumers in a multitude of ways."

3Stage Media will be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Reach out to Farid & Mark at www.3stagemedia.com.

