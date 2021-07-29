Media Expert - Zurlia Servellon Shares What Every Entrepreneur Needs to Include In a Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While it is important for successful businesses to utilize marketing and paid ads, nothing will help them grow more than good press. Being quoted on trusted sources can give you excellent benefits such as instant credibility, wider reach, influence, and good branding. Once you are in the news, you go from being a normal person, to becoming the authority everyone wants to work with. However, hiring a PR agency is often a large investment, so here is what you need in order to send a PR on your own.

Create a good headline: You need to be able to quickly catch the reader's attention if you don't want your PR to be ignored. Hook the reader with a headline that contains information that can help them solve a problem. Add quotes: Add quotes to help you get your point across, but can also help the reader connect and relate to your business. Include links to your social media: No matter if you're a personal brand or big corp, including links to your social media is beneficial. People tend to feel more connected if they have easy and personal access to you. If they don't know you, they won't buy from you easily, so invite them to a place where they can get to know, like, and trust you. Check if the information you are sharing is aligned with your branding: This is where most businesses make mistakes. When they start getting publicity in the media, they want to get every opportunity possible, so they forget that branding is extremely important and being seen at the right sources with the right message is much more beneficial than being seen everywhere. Remember, a confused mind will never buy!

Zurlia Servellon is an author of two books and a publicist based in California. She has a background in business psychology with a master's degree from Grand Canyon University. Before starting her own publicity agency, she was an award winning sales professional who traveled the world to close deals in different languages.

