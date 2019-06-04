Media Gateway Sells News Production Business INN

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Gateway, a company based in Little Rock Arkansas, announced that it has sold its news production business, INN, to NewsHub, a new company owned by broadcast executives Bill Christian and Mike Reed who own and manage 18 television stations. In addition, INN's daily national newscast has been discontinued, Media Gateway's CEO Matthew Davidge announced.

Media Gateway will continue to build its television and radio origination and distribution. More than 100 TV stations and networks are distributed from its 30,000 square foot Little Rock facility.

INN was founded by Jeff Lyle in Davenport, Iowa as a way for stations to have a low-cost option to produce professional newscasts in their local markets. Lyle was a pioneer of news hubbing where central anchors read for satellite stations. In 2014, INN and Lyle moved to Little Rock into the former studios of Equity Media Broadcasting. Mr. Lyle passed away in March of this year. NewsHub will continue to be based in the news studios in Little Rock.

"We have been their clients for many years and strongly believe in the quality newscasts they provide," says new owner Bill Christian, "We believed in them so much, we decided to buy the company."

"I thank the news team members at INN for their work over the years. They are always hard-working, positive and innovative with a great 'get it done on time' attitude," says current owner Matthew Davidge, "Mike and Bill are great people and great operators who will lead the team to new heights going forward."

"The network stations I co-manage in Watertown, Lake Charles and Kansas City are unaffected by this change and I will be experimenting with a new non-news TV format in Salem OR, Corpus Christi TX, Columbus OH and in other TV markets where my company, Roseland Broadcasting, has construction permits--stay tuned!" Davidge added.

ABOUT MEDIA GATEWAY

Media Gateway, based in Little Rock Arkansas, originates and distributes broadcast television, cable television and radio to over 100 TV markets and focuses primarily on origination for low power TV stations. Media Gateway sends broadcast signals via IP all over the US. It was a pioneer in the field of TV-over-IP.

Media Gateway's principal is Matthew Davidge who co-owns network TV stations in 3 TV markets, and construction permits in 10 other TV markets.

