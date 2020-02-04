NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Media Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary

Global Media industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136777/?utm_source=PRN



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global media industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The media industry consists of the advertising, broadcasting & cable TV, publishing, and movies & entertainment markets.

- The advertising industry consists of revenues gained by any advertising activities or agencies providing advertising services, including display advertising services.

- The broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming. The market is valued as the revenues generated by broadcasters through subscriptions, or public funds (either through TV licenses, general taxation, or donations).

- The publishing market consists of books, newspaper and magazines segments.

- The book publishing segment includes publishers of academic, professional, general and other (fictions, non-fiction etc) books. The market value of this segment refers to the domestic B2C sales of books only at the retail sales price (RSP).

- The newspaper segment is valued as the sum total of all revenues gained from the sale of newspapers including those gained through circulation, subscription (inc. online subscription), but excluding advertising revenue.

- The magazine segment value is calculated as the revenues generated by publishers from B2C sales of copies of their products, and does not include advertising revenues.

- The movies & entertainment market consists of both producers and distributors of entertainment formats, such as movies and music. The market value consists of the revenues received by movie box offices from total annual admissions, retail sales of prerecorded music singles, CDs, VCDs, DVDs and Blue-Ray disks, and paid downloadable music and video.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global media industry had total revenues of $1,153.4bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2014 and 2018.

- The advertising segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $600.4bn, equivalent to 52.1% of the industry's overall value.

- Notable trends in the movies and entertainment segment have been state subsidization of domestic productions and cinema construction, and the disruptive force of music streaming services such as Spotify.



Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global media industry

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global media industry

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key media industry players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global media industry with five year forecasts



Reasons to buy

- What was the size of the global media industry by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global media industry in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global media industry?

- How has the industry performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global media industry?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136777/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

