Media Horizons Appoints Julie Roehm to Board of Advisors

Industry veteran and transformation guru poised to support agency through innovation and growth

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Horizons, a leading direct and digital marketing services firm, announced industry veteran, Julie Roehm has joined the company's prestigious Board of Advisors. The award-winning Chief Marketing Officer with experience building and leading global teams at Party City, SAP, and Chrysler will work with the board to drive innovation and agency growth .

Julie Roehm, Marketing and Chief Storyteller

"Julie's deep expertise in omnichannel marketing—not to mention her depth of experience across the board as a former CMO for global brands—makes her a tremendous asset to the Media Horizons Advisory Board, and we're thrill to add another highly distinguished marketing industry veteran to our leadership ranks," said Mark Ford, advisory board member for Media Horizons.

As a leading omnichannel expert , and one of the most awarded and respected business leaders today, Roehm is poised to bring her wealth of knowledge and experience to Media Horizons. Best known for her leadership roles with Ford, DaimlerChrysler, and SAP, she also served as the Chief Marketing and Chief Experience Officer for Party City where she successfully guided the retail brand through the pandemic and discovered early on that an omnichannel strategy was not just the key to surviving this disruptive event—it would also define customer expectations in a post-pandemic world.

"I have long admired the tremendous work product coming from the talented team at Media Horizons, and I'm honored to join the highly respected and experienced Board of Advisors as we continue to guide the agency," said Roehm.

Roehm has held several advisory board positions at digital marketing-focused organizations including the Digital Marketing Institute, and Wharton's Customer Analytics Board as well as global companies such as T-Mobile. She has also been an independent Director on Boards for a TPG Growth company and FourthWall Media. She earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth and a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering from Purdue University.

About Media Horizons

Media Horizons is a direct and digital marketing services firm headquartered in Connecticut. Working with leading brands, Media Horizon develops and implements customized digital and offline response marketing solutions that significantly enhance a client's ability to acquire and retain customers while keeping timing and cost at the forefront. For more information, visit www.mediahorizons.com .

SOURCE Media Horizons