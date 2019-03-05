Media Innovation Company MediaTech Ventures Strengthens Its Team with "Digital Godfather of Music Industry" Ted Cohen

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTech Ventures announces Ted Cohen as its Head of Corporate Development.

Ted has more than three decades of experience crafting the ever-evolving partnerships between the old school music & entertainment industries and all things digital, but his passion started with, and continues to be, music. His previous role was Managing Partner of TAG Strategic, which served as "a combination Swiss Army knife and pocket field guide to the digital and mobile industries."

At MediaTech Ventures, Ted will be tasked with finding unique revenue opportunities, partnering with the world's leading media brands, driving innovation, and collaborating globally to support the creative class. He takes up his new position in March 2019.

Paul O'Brien, CEO of MediaTech Ventures, said: "We are thrilled to have Ted on board. In tackling the opportunity for investors, both private and corporate, in media innovation, there is no one more suited to the future of our industry than Ted Cohen. Ted has captained the evolution of media technology throughout the expansion of the Internet. We have a shared vision for how that will impact brands, entrepreneurs, and artists alike, as we continue to foster the transition from traditional media to an omni-channel, tech enabled, creative class. Through Ted's leadership, we look to accelerate the work we've been doing to mitigate corporate innovation risks, accelerate capital investment, and enable opportunity (and capital) for entrepreneurs and artists alike."

More about Ted Cohen

During his uniquely diverse career, Ted has managed bands & promoted concerts, produced CD-ROM's & music videos, worked for companies ranging from Warner Bros. Records, and EMI Music to Philips Media and Westwood One Radio Networks. He has worked with artists ranging from The Sex Pistols & Van Halen to The Who & Fleetwood Mac, advised companies ranging from Universal Studios & Gibson Guitar to Amazon.com & Microsoft. His passion for merging music with technology took root when he joined an innovative cross-division work group launched by Warner Communications in 1982. This 'think tank', formed between Warner Music Group and video game sister company, Atari, prophetically gauged the impending synergy and impact of personal computers, the compact disc, and CD-ROMs on music consumers. Ted has continually fused music and technology, through his instrumental role in crafting the licensing agreements upon which the iTunes Music Store and Rhapsody subscription services were built, along with negotiating licensing agreements with companies such as Microsoft, RealNetworks and Starbucks, among many others. Ted believes music and technology were meant to not only coexist, but also thrive through collaboration.

About MediaTech Ventures

MediaTech Ventures is the primary global mediatech industry development entity with a proprietary framework for facilitating joint music and tech industry economic development. It provides the underlying infrastructure, resources, education and relationships that draw capital investment to media innovation. Our platform of partnerships and our ability to connect to global initiatives gives us a strong foundation for driving growth in the mediatech industry.

