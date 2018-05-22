MEDIA INTERVIEW ALERT: Many U.S. Businesses Not Prepared for May 25 Enforcement Deadline of GDPR, a European Union Regulation Requiring Protection of Customers' Personal Data
CIS is ready to help decode the confusion surrounding GDPR and its implications for U.S. organizations
17:05 ET
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the cybersecurity readiness and response among public and private sector entities.
President and COO Steve Spano Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.). Spano's previous experience includes serving as USAF Director of Communications, Headquarters Air Combat Command, and as the General Manager, Defense and National Security for Amazon Web Service's (AWS) Worldwide Public Sector. He was one of AWS's key cybersecurity leaders who launched and built AWS' public sector business from its inception.
Sean Atkinson, CIS Chief Information Security Officer. Before joining CIS, UK native Atkinson was the Global Information Security Compliance Manager for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and led governance, risk and control across three continents. Atkinson earned a Bachelor in Science from England's Sheffield Hallam University, a Master in Business Administration in Technology Management from Drexel University, and a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from the College of Saint Rose.
WHAT:
GDPR is almost here. GDPR is a European Union (EU) regulation to protect personal data and privacy for EU citizens. It also applies to any U.S. business that deals with EU clients' personal data. Many U.S. based businesses that do business with dealing with personal data of EU clients are confused or not prepared for GDPR's 5/25/18 enforcement deadline. Many U.S. private and public organizations incorrectly think that GDPR does not apply to them, and are ignoring it. However, the penalty for non-compliance is €20 million ($23,574,480) or 4% of global annual turnover – whichever is greater
CIS' Steve Spano, and Sean Atkinson are ready to work with reporters to address the issues, answer questions, and clarify the confusion surrounding GDPR. Contact media@cisecurity.org for immediate GDPR help.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
CIS has created materials and offered webinars to help clarify the confusion surrounding the looming GDPR deadline, including:
- an infographic explaining GDPR https://www.cisecurity.org/gdpr-are-you-ready/
- a CIS webinar that you can watch that explains GDPR compliance concerns https://www.cisecurity.org/webinar/gdpr-compliance-why-should-i-be-concerned/.
ABOUT CIS
CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (EI-ISAC™), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-interview-alert-many-us-businesses-not-prepared-for-may-25-enforcement-deadline-of-gdpr-a-european-union-regulation-requiring-protection-of-customers-personal-data-300653127.html
SOURCE CIS
