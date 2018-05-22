MEDIA INTERVIEW ALERT: Many U.S. Businesses Not Prepared for May 25 Enforcement Deadline of GDPR, a European Union Regulation Requiring Protection of Customers' Personal Data

President and COO Steve Spano Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.). Spano's previous experience includes serving as USAF Director of Communications, Headquarters Air Combat Command, and as the General Manager, Defense and National Security for Amazon Web Service's (AWS) Worldwide Public Sector. He was one of AWS's key cybersecurity leaders who launched and built AWS' public sector business from its inception.

Sean Atkinson, CIS Chief Information Security Officer. Before joining CIS, UK native Atkinson was the Global Information Security Compliance Manager for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and led governance, risk and control across three continents. Atkinson earned a Bachelor in Science from England's Sheffield Hallam University, a Master in Business Administration in Technology Management from Drexel University, and a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from the College of Saint Rose.

WHAT: