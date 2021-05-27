Media Invited to Administrator's State of NASA Remarks on Climate, Artemis

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his first address to the workforce, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will discuss the agency's plans for future climate science missions, the agency's plans for a robotic and human return to the Moon through the Artemis program, and more during a State of NASA event at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 2. The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Nelson will address the agency's workforce from the James Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Following his remarks, Nelson will speak to members of the media, with the following senior NASA leaders present:

Bob Gibbs , associate administrator for mission support

, associate administrator for mission support Kathy Lueders , associate administrator for human exploration and operations

, associate administrator for human exploration and operations Bob Pearce , associate administrator for aeronautics research

, associate administrator for aeronautics research Jim Reuter , associate administrator for space technology

, associate administrator for space technology Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator for science

U.S. media are invited to attend a viewing of the State of NASA event from the Glennan Conference Center at NASA Headquarters before moving to the auditorium for the discussion with Nelson and senior agency leaders. Media interested in attending must contact Cheryl Warner at: [email protected] no later than 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. Due to ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions and space limitations, NASA will be unable to accommodate all requests for attendance.

For more information on NASA and agency activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

