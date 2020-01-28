Media Invited to cover The 17th Anniversary New York Pet Fashion Show Presented by [ IVS ] International Veterinary Sciences

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2019 Show had over a 30+ Million Media Reach/Impressions

https://www.newyorkpetfashionshow.com/2019-media

Media Invited to cover

The 17th Anniversary Rescue Gala

New York Pet Fashion Show Presented by

[ IVS ] International Veterinary Sciences

"World Couture for Animal Rescue"

Three Amazing Runway Shows!

** Sci-fi Couture - 2020 A Space Odyssey**



**Haute Couture - High Fashion for Animal Rescue**



**Best in Show Designer Contest **

Who will be Crowned King or Queen of Rescues!

Rescues, Celebrities, Models, & Designers Strut Their Stuff on the Runway!

Celebrity Pet Expert Harrison Forbes will be our Master of Ceremonies



30 International Designers - Human & Pet Fashions

"IVS is very proud to Sponsor the 2020 New York Pet Fashion Show, we share the same dedication to the industry and the pets we serve, ones with homes, and adoptable pets searching for their forever home!"

[IVS] (International Veterinary Solutions) proud maker of Lipiderm® Healthy Skin & Coat Supplement, Arthramine®, Joint Health Supplement and now QuickBath™ Towelettes , IVS is always committed to the goal of providing Pharma quality health solutions to all pets' needs throughout their entire lifecycle.



The iconic New York Pet Fashion Show kicks off Westminster Weekend and NY Fashion Week. Join us in the beautiful Penntop Ballroom overlooking the city and Madison Square Garden. This is an animal rescue benefit and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Mayor's Alliance-150 Alliance Partners that is dedicated to providing a higher quality of life and "Forever Homes" for our companion animals. www.AnimalAlliancenyc.org

To be placed on the VIP media list call or email Gregg Oehler

Ph: 646-202-3807, Email: Gregg@OehlerMedia.com

What: New York Pet Fashion Show Presented by [ IVS ] International Veterinary Sciences

Where: Hotel Pennsylvania Penntop Ballroom 18th Floor

Address: 401 Seventh Ave, 33rd Street, New York, NY. 10001

When: Feb 6th, 2020 6:00-9:30 Red Carpet 6:00-7:00

Media: Send name, media outlet, email address to confirm

Web: please visit www.NYPetFashionShow.com

