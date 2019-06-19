Media Invited to Final Roll of Mobile Launcher Before Artemis 1 Moon Mission

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida from 6 to 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, June 27, to view the agency's mobile launcher as it makes its final roll on crawler-transporter 2 to Launch Pad 39B prior to the launch of the first Artemis mission. A mobile launcher expert will be available to discuss the testing that will take place throughout the summer.

This aerial view shows NASA's mobile launcher atop crawler-transporter 2 as it moves along the crawlerway, making its way to Launch Pad 39B at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credits: NASA

Over the next three months, the mobile launcher will undergo final testing at the pad to certify the systems for launch. The next time the mobile launcher makes its trek out to Launch Pad 39B, it will transport NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the launch of Artemis 1, part of the agency's larger, sustainable Moon to Mars exploration approach.

