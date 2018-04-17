Media Invited to Pre-Gala Johnny Rodgers Jet Award Event (Presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

OMAHA, Neb., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices invites all media to attend a pre-Jet Award Gala media event where Dante Pettis, Washington Huskies special-teams return sensation, will receive the annual Jet Award and Billy "White Shoes" Johnson will be awarded the annual Legacy Award at the Omaha Design Center, located at 1520 Cuming Street on Thursday, April 19. The media event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center. Exclusive interviews upon request immediately following media event.
Other luminaries in attendance include former NFL stars Rick Upchurch and Greg Pruitt. University of Nebraska Head Football Coach, Scott Frost will be the keynote speaker.
Dinner banquet and awards ceremony will take place from 6:30 - 8 p.m. with a celebrity after party event from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Jet Award has been presented for the past six years to the most outstanding college football return specialist in the country. Net proceeds from the annual Jet Award Banquet directly support the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship at Metropolitan Community College, which is estimated to exceed $100,000 in scholarships this year for youth post-secondary education.
About the Jet Award
