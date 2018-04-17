Other luminaries in attendance include former NFL stars Rick Upchurch and Greg Pruitt. University of Nebraska Head Football Coach, Scott Frost will be the keynote speaker.

Dinner banquet and awards ceremony will take place from 6:30 - 8 p.m. with a celebrity after party event from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Jet Award has been presented for the past six years to the most outstanding college football return specialist in the country. Net proceeds from the annual Jet Award Banquet directly support the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship at Metropolitan Community College, which is estimated to exceed $100,000 in scholarships this year for youth post-secondary education.

About the Jet Award

The Jet Award has been given for the past six years to the most outstanding college football return specialist in the country. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship Fund at Metropolitan Community College. The Jet Award is named after Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, the 38th Heisman Award Winner and the first Heisman winner from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. To learn more, visit www.thejetaward.com. Tickets are available here.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-invited-to-pre-gala-johnny-rodgers-jet-award-event-presented-by-berkshire-hathaway-homeservices-300631727.html

SOURCE Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers and the Jet Award

Related Links

http://www.thejetaward.com

