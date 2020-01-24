Media Invited to Renaming Ceremony for International Ocean Science Satellite

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and its partners on an upcoming mission to extend long-term observations of global sea level change will announce the renaming of the mission, currently known as Sentinel-6A/Jason-CS, at a ceremony at 9 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The ceremony will take place in the James Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters, 300 E. St., SW, in Washington and will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA is jointly developing the mission with its partners at ESA (European Space Agency), the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with support from the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES), France's space agency. Sentinel-6 is part of Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program managed by the European Commission. The satellite is scheduled for launch in November from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Ceremony participants include:

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Thomas Zurbuchen , NASA associate administrator for Science

, NASA associate administrator for Science Josef Aschbacher , ESA director of Earth Observation Programmes

, ESA director of Earth Observation Programmes Stephen Volz , NOAA assistant administrator for Satellite and Information Services

, NOAA assistant administrator for Satellite and Information Services Alain Ratier , EUMETSAT director-general

, EUMETSAT director-general Mercedes Garcia Pérez, head of Global Issues and Innovation of the European Union delegation to the United States

Mike Freilich , former director of NASA's Earth Science Division

