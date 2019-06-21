Media Invited to See Progress on NASA's Space Launch System for Its First Moon Mission

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans at 9:30 a.m. CDT Friday, June 28, to view progress on the rocket core stage for the Space Launch System's Artemis 1 Moon mission.

Media will have the opportunity to interview NASA officials, including Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard, Artemis 1 Mission Manager Mike Sarafin and astronaut Ricky Arnold. NASA experts involved in manufacturing and testing hardware for the first and second Artemis missions will provide facility tours and answer questions.

NASA is working to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, along with the Gateway in orbit around the Moon, are the backbone for America's Moon to Mars exploration approach. The Space Launch System is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts, and supplies to the Moon on a single mission.

To attend this event, U.S. media must contact Tracy McMahan at 256-682-5326 or tracy.mcmahan@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. On the day of the event, media must wear long pants and flat, closed-toe shoes with no heels and arrive at Michoud Building 101 by 9:30 a.m. with at least one form of government-issued photo identification.

The event will begin with remarks by NASA officials in front of the core stage that will help send NASA's Orion spacecraft to the Moon on the Artemis 1 mission. NASA recently reached a significant milestone by assembling four-fifths of the huge core stage, and all four RS-25 engines will arrive at Michoud by the end of June. Soon, the engine section and engines will be attached to complete the core stage.

The massive core stage and its four RS-25 engines will produce 2 million pounds of thrust to help send Orion and its crew to the Moon. The liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank collectively hold 733,000 gallons of propellant to power the stage's engines.

For more on NASA's Space Launch System, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/sls

Learn more about the Moon to Mars exploration approach at:

https://www.nasa.gov/moontomars

SOURCE NASA

