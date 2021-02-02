Media Leap Takes a Big Leap in Cloud Music Player Streaming

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media leap is taking a huge leap forward in the cloud music player streaming industry. After saying goodbye to Google Music, we now take the opportunity to introduce a new web and mobile app to create another sensation in the music streaming industry.

During the COVID times, music streaming apps have seized the online music industry offering spectacular expansion likely to grow by 17.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Media Leap lets you upload, stream and sync your music on multiple devices supporting various audio formats including hi-fi formats such as FLAC.

Media Leap's Web, Android and iOS app allows users to upload songs, edit data of songs, artists, albums and create customized playlists. Tuned to play hi-fidelity, lossless sound and stream at original quality, the app accepts various file formats like MP3, OGG, and FLAC.

Save time by uploading multiple music files in a single go to a cloud locker streaming service. Download the (Android or iOS) version of the app or access via a web browser. Create a giant cloud jukebox (1TB free space) with an option to sync and play offline.

If 1TB is not enough you can sign up for a paid account ($5/mo) for unlimited storage!

Features

In continuation to revolutionize cloud music streaming, here is a preview of some of the inimitable features of our cloud music streaming app:

Access to cloud music locker service allowing you to stream from anywhere and free up local space.

1TB of free space!

Playback at original quality.

Edit details such as name, genre, co-genres, release dates and much more.

With 50+ features/improvements in development, Media Leap bids as an ultimate cloud music player app.

About Media Leap:

Media Leap is a personal music streaming service allowing you to upload your music and listen to it online via a web browser, mobile app (both iOS and Android) and download music onto your devices allowing for offline listening.

The service was launched on December 11, 2020, to cater to casual and high-fidelity music listeners.

