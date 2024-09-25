Media Matters Worldwide Becomes AXM and Merges Tech with Humanity

Founded by Taji Zaminasli and Josy Amann, AXM has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, driving business growth for its clients through a blend of advanced technology and human-centered strategies. The rebrand marks a significant milestone in the agency's evolution, aligning its identity more closely with its mission to transform businesses with human-led innovation.

"Rebranding to AXM represents our evolution and a deeper alignment with our core mission," said Josy Amann, Co-Founder of AXM. "As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on creating media strategies that leverage the most advanced technologies and resonate on a human level. AXM is about pushing boundaries and delivering results while staying true to the values that have always defined us—ingenuity, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

Introducing Agile Mix Modeling™: A Game-Changer in Media Measurement

At the heart of AXM's innovative offerings is its proprietary Agile Mix Modeling™ (AMM), a revolutionary approach to marketing mix modeling. In response to the challenges posed by walled gardens, third-party cookie deprecation, and the evolving advertising landscape, AXM developed AMM to provide clients with an agile and holistic view of campaign performance across all channels.

AMM stands apart from traditional models by automating real-time data collection, leveraging machine learning for model training, and employing Bayesian methods for more accurate attribution and forecasting. This approach allows for frequent model refreshes, enabling in-flight optimization and delivering incrementality and superior Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) for clients.

Results for clients have included 37% incrementality and increased ROAS after implementing AMM, with newfound insights into high-performing channels like local radio and streaming music while reallocating investments from underperforming channels.

"AXM is not just a name change; it's a statement of our ethos," said Taji Zaminasli, Co-Founder of AXM. "We are committed to creating media solutions that harness the best technology while keeping people at the center. Our new identity reflects our dedication to delivering future-forward yet deeply human experiences."

The AXM Identity: A Fusion of Art and Technology

AXM's new brand identity embodies its core values through distinct visual and verbal language. The primary logomark, known as "The Multiplier," symbolizes the convergence of technology and humanity, with the bold "X" standing as a testament to visionary leadership. The brand's tone is a balance of maverick yet warm, futuristic yet people-first, and playful yet masterful, ensuring that every communication reflects AXM's unique blend of expertise and human touch.

"AXM is not your typical media agency," Taji Zaminasli, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We're here to break the mold, offering our clients tailored, tech-driven solutions powered by a team of passionate experts." "By embracing the latest tech and AI, we engineer cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of the ever-changing media world".

The rebranding initiative extends across all aspects of the company, including a refreshed website, updated marketing materials, and a continued commitment to delivering innovative media solutions that drive real business impact.

The media revolution is here. For more information about AXM and its suite of services, please visit WeAreAXM.com

About AXM

AXM, formerly known as Media Matters Worldwide, is a premier San Francisco-based media agency with a reputation for pioneering innovative and intelligent media strategies. Specializing in meaningful media at the intersection of human ingenuity and advanced technology, AXM is at the forefront of driving business growth through data-driven solutions that resonate on a human level.

Founded by a visionary female-led team, AXM has consistently broken new ground in the media industry, earning accolades for its creativity, strategic excellence, and results-driven approach. The agency has been recognized with numerous industry awards, including being an Ad Age Small Media Agency of the Year twice and a Campaign Magazine Agency of the Year finalist, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation.

SOURCE Media Matters Worldwide