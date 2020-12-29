Media Minefield Caps 10 Years in Business with WBENC Certification

"Media Minefield is always looking for new ways to support diversity within our organization and our community," said Kristi Piehl , Founder and CEO of Media Minefield. "I am honored to be part of this network devoted to helping women-owned businesses succeed."

Also in 2020, Media Minefield was honored to be named the #1 Best Places to Work in its category by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. This was a testament to Piehl's mission of creating a workplace where people are valued for their strengths, encouraged to dream and given the flexibility to have a positive work-life balance.

Media Minefield reached another momentous milestone in September and celebrated its 10th anniversary. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration , just one in three small businesses survive 10 years in business.

"None of these achievements are possible without our talented team at Media Minefield," said Piehl. "It has been a difficult year for many organizations and industries. Thanks to our clients and our team's ability to pivot, we grew in 2020."

In the early days of the pandemic, Media Minefield launched the Flip Your Script podcast. As the host, Piehl interviews people who faced critical turning points in their lives and explores how they found the inspiration to move forward and rewrite their own unique stories.

Piehl founded Media Minefield in 2010 after a 12-year career as an Emmy Award-winning television news reporter. With service lines ranging from earned media, crisis communications and social media ( Positive Online Presence℠ ), Media Minefield has distinguished itself in the PR industry and represents more than 120 clients. Media Minefield hires trained journalists to help clients all over the country, from startups to billion-dollar brands. It has a 100% success rate, meaning every Newsability® client receives press. By measuring results and not activity, Media Minefield sets itself apart from other firms with an expectations delivered guarantee.

Piehl has a long history of supporting entrepreneurs and women in business. She is a founding member of DePaul University's Women in Entrepreneurship Institute and a founding board member of The Demon Angels , a diverse group of angel investors who support Chicago-based entrepreneurs. Piehl is also one of five women starting The 25, a new program at her alma mater, Bethel University , to help young women explore their potential.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org

About Media Minefield:

Media Minefield is a one-of-a-kind full-service PR agency specializing in earned media, crisis communication and social media (Positive Online PresenceSM). With clients ranging from startups to billion-dollar brands, Media Minefield moves beyond traditional public relations with its innovative Newsability® process. Clients include Allina Health , Be The Match , Miss Spa , Starkey and Supercuts . Founded in 2010, Media Minefield serves clients nationwide, helping them spread their message to a wide array of audiences. To learn more about Media Minefield visit www.media-minefield.com

Media Contact: Bryn Lambert

612-351-8340

[email protected]

www.media-minefield.com

SOURCE Media Minefield

Related Links

https://www.media-minefield.com

