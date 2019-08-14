Media Minefield Defies Odds, Lands on Inc. 5000 List Two Years in a Row

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations company Media Minefield accomplished a rare feat, landing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for a second year. Only one-quarter of the companies that apply receive the honor twice.

2019 has been a year of milestones for the nine-year-old, woman-owned company. In addition to partnering with new clients and hiring additional employees, Media Minefield embarked on a physical expansion that grew the company's office space by about 30%. Media Minefield also launched a new service called Positive Online Presence ℠, or POP℠.

"Positive Online Presence helps executives define their brand through strategic messaging on social media," says Kristi Piehl , CEO and founder of Media Minefield. "Research shows consumers are making decisions based on online presence, yet the majority of executives are missing out by not owning their message."

Media Minefield also provides crisis communication and training. The company's Newsability® process remains a driving factor in its success. Newsability is the art and science of securing real news, or earned media. Media Minefield coordinates about 100 interviews across the country each week, and 100% of their clients have received press.

"I invented our Newsability process in our first year of business. We harness the power of messaging and earned media to help people share their story. Word of our success spread, and we now have clients ranging from startups to billion-dollar brands," says Piehl.

Media Minefield's clients include:

Allina Health

It's Just Lunch

Miss Spa

MyPillow

Renters Warehouse

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Supercuts

"Your message is our mission. It is more than just a tagline. It is the foundation of everything we do," says Piehl. "Our unique process allows clients to be famous in a good way."

About Media Minefield:

Media Minefield is a one-of-a-kind agency specializing in earned media and messaging. Kristi Piehl launched Media Minefield in 2010 following a 12-year career as an Emmy Award-winning television news reporter. Media Minefield has won numerous awards, including Minnesota Business Magazine's "Best Companies to Work For" four years in a row and Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" twice.

