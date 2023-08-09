Media Mogul Charlie Lyons Agrees to Invest in Fan Owned SailGP Team

News provided by

Bernoulli | Locke

09 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

Lyons brings experience across sports and media to first-ever fan-owned professional sailing team

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FANVEST.io today announced media executive and producer Charlie Lyons as the newest investor in its Fan Owned SailGP Team.

"SailGP is a dynamic new sports league expertly designed and managed by Russell Coutts' vision," Lyons said. "David Palmer is a master innovator and the combination of SailGP and David's vision for fan-owned and operated sports teams is a brilliant map for the future with many applications."

Continue Reading

Lyons committed as both an investor and advisor the same week NBA All-Star Baron Davis joined as the team's first celebrity athlete investor. Lyons was previously the CEO of Ascent Entertainment Group, which owned both the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche. He is also an established film and TV producer, generating more than $2 billion in revenue through his work.  

To become a shareholder, fans must be accredited investors and commit $5,000-$200,000. Investments are tokenized on the NEAR Protocol for potential liquidity and authentication of ownership.

To learn more, visit FanOwnedSailGPTeam.com. The information in this release is not financial or investment advice.*

About FANVEST.io
FANVEST.io, a place for fans to "invest in what they love," offers "passion-investing" opportunities for investors creating portfolios that reflect their passions and interests – including experiential benefits. The FANVEST.io team has led hospitality, music, entertainment and sports partnerships with many top properties and IP.

About SailGP 
SailGP is the world's most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature.

Media:
[email protected]

*This press release is solely for informational purposes. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy will be made only to purchasers who establish they are accredited investors under Section 506(c) of the requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and compliance with the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction in which such tokens may be offered or sold by the company. Equity tokens will only be sold to purchasers who have established their accredited status and executed required documentation.

SOURCE Bernoulli | Locke

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.