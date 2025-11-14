Media Notice: Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Provides Notice of Data Incident

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously reported by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General ("OAG"), the OAG experienced a data security incident earlier this year. The OAG has recently learned that the incident may have involved unauthorized access to personal information.

The OAG initially detected the incident within its network on August 9, 2025. Upon discovery, the OAG promptly initiated an investigation of the matter and engaged cybersecurity specialists to assist with the incident response. The OAG later learned that certain files may have been accessed without authorization. The OAG reviewed which data may have been involved and learned that certain personal information was contained in some files. Again, the OAG has no evidence of the misuse, or attempted misuse, of any information that was potentially involved.

Based on the OAG's review of the data involved, for some individuals the information involved may have included name, Social Security number, and/or medical information.

The OAG has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m Eastern time, excluding U.S. holidays and can be reached at 1-833-353-8060.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General