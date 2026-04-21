Media One Becomes Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Mimaki TX330 Series

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media One ("M1") has been appointed the exclusive distributor for Mimaki's TX330 and TX330B textile pigment printing solutions in the United States, marking a significant expansion of its digital textile portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class equipment, service, and support.

The addition of the TX330 and TX330B strengthens Media One's position as a leading provider in the digital pigment - textile market. These innovative solutions offer both direct-to-textile and dye sub transfer capabilities, enabling customers to streamline production, reduce water consumption, and achieve high-quality output across a wide range of applications, including home décor, soft signage, and apparel.

Media One has been appointed the exclusive distributor for Mimaki's TX330 textile pigment printing solutions in the U.S. Post this

"With over 10 years of experience in digital textile pigment printing, I see this as a great opportunity to make this technology more accessible to the market," said RicardoNava, Vice President of Hardware Sales at Media One. "The TX330 and TX330B offer an entry point for customers to adopt pigment printing with a simplified workflow and attractive price point, opening the door for many businesses to enter or expand in this space."

"Mimaki is pleased to partner with Media One as our exclusive pigment solution distributor for the TX330 series," said Joe Garcia Senior Region Manager at Mimaki. "Media One's strong market presence, technical expertise in textiles, and commitment to customer success make them the ideal partner to expand our textile solutions across the U.S."

A key milestone in Media One's growth was the investment by American Pacific Group ("APG") in February 2023, along with the acquisition of Fisher Textiles. These developments have strengthened Media One's position as a single-source partner for the digital print ecosystem. Today, Media One offers a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, fabrics, inks, paper, parts, and technical services, supporting every stage of the textile printing process.

Customers and resellers across the United States will benefit from faster access to Mimaki's latest textile technology, local inventory, streamlined sales and service, and expert technical support from one trusted partner.

About Media One

Media One Digital Imaging, LLC is the only full-service integrator and value-added distributor of large format printing solutions in the United States. The company provides best-in-class printers, inks, fabrics, paper, laminates, equipment, finishing solutions, color management, software, and training and maintenance services to print providers nationwide. Media One is a true one-stop solution for the large-format and textile printing industry.

www.MediaoneUSA.com

About Mimaki

Mimaki is an innovator and pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company engineers and manufactures a complete line of digital printers and cutters and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel, Industrial Printing, and 3D markets. In 2024, Mimaki USA celebrated 25 years of service to print service providers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan. For more information, visit www.mimakiusa.com or Facebook LinkedIn and Instagram @MimakiUSA.

Media Contact: Susan Idesh Marketing Specialist at Media One ([email protected])

SOURCE Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC