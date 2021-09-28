Media One USA appointed Reseller for HP Stitch Product Line

The HP Stitch S1000 is a 3.2 meter (126-inch) dye sub printer that brings a new level of innovation to high production companies to meet deadlines more easily by enabling fast speeds, high uptime, and unattended shifts. Fully automatic maintenance ensures optimal image quality without user intervention, while saving time with easy media loading and unloading by a single operator.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Media One and expand our presence in the US market," said John Stevens, NA LF Latex & Textile Channel Sales Manager of HP Graphics Solutions Business . "We feel that as the market returns to normal, having a full-solution partner like Media One supplying the S1000 in addition to software, calendar units, finishing equipment, paper & with expert know-how and a wide-variety of fabrics make them an ideal partner for HP."

Please reach out to Media One for more information & pricing at [email protected] or 833- HELLO-M1 (833-435-5661).

About Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC

Media One is a full-service technology integration company focused on textile printing. We have solutions for every aspect of large format printing from paper, fabric, to workflow, color management, digital printing equipment, sewing, precision laser cutting and finishing. With partners like Berger Textiles, BILD, Dimense, HP, Endutex, Klieverik, Matic and more, we have what you need for your digital printing production. Media One has a full-range of printable fabrics that form a matched-component system integrating software, equipment, ink, and profiles for optimal performance. We stand behind our products with full nationwide technical support, installation & service. With 4 warehouse locations across the country, we can deliver quickly & efficiently. Learn more at: http://www.mediaoneusa.com/

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

SOURCE Media One USA

