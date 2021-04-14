Media Partners' New Vice President of Services Brings DEIB Expertise to Organizational Culture Change
Dr. LaTonya Jackson will lead new Client Services team
Apr 14, 2021, 11:00 ET
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Partners Corporation, an award-winning people skills and compliance training content producer, announces LaTonya Jackson, Ed.D. as Vice President of Services. Today's organizations seek to create a more respectful, safe, and engaged workplace, which requires talking about difficult topics like privilege, harassment and racism. To further its mission of helping customers educate, equip and empower change that embodies a safe and respectful workplace culture, Media Partners has brought in LaTonya Jackson, the co-founder of Eyedentified Consulting and previous Human Resources Director at Walmart and Learning & Development Manager at Walton Enterprises. She brings her expertise to the newly formed Client Services team, crafting the company's Client Services strategy and serving as a thought leader on the DEIB conversation.
"I'm honored to join Media Partners Corporation and lead the Client Service teams," said Dr. Jackson. "First as a customer, and later as a consultant facilitator for the firm, I became aware of Media Partners' excellent workplace harassment, diversity, and inclusion training content, and the positive impact it can have. These outstanding anchor programs and eLearning solutions provide the perfect foundation for powerful new services delivered by a dedicated, expert team."
The Client Services team focuses on workplace culture improvement, partnering with experts to drive positive change in organizations through individualized FACTS solutions (facilitation, assessments, coaching, training and support services) that complement award-winning training content.
"We are thrilled to have LaTonya as our Vice President of Services," said John Hansen, Media Partners CEO. "Having consulted with her on virtual facilitation services for our diversity, equity and inclusion courses, we knew she would be perfectly attuned with our mission to create lasting culture change."
Media Partners delivers an accessible framework for continuous culture improvement through unique workplace insights for company leadership, managers and employees. LaTonya Jackson, Ed.D. and her Client Services team understand that in helping organizations improve culture from the inside out, a more equitable world is possible.
About Media Partners
For over 25 years, Media Partners has produced learning content that elevates employee behavior and organizational culture. To learn more about the company and its programs, visit www.mediapartners.com or follow the company on social media.
