Media Partners' New Vice President of Services Brings DEIB Expertise to Organizational Culture Change

"I'm honored to join Media Partners Corporation and lead the Client Service teams," said Dr. Jackson. "First as a customer, and later as a consultant facilitator for the firm, I became aware of Media Partners' excellent workplace harassment, diversity, and inclusion training content, and the positive impact it can have. These outstanding anchor programs and eLearning solutions provide the perfect foundation for powerful new services delivered by a dedicated, expert team."

The Client Services team focuses on workplace culture improvement, partnering with experts to drive positive change in organizations through individualized FACTS solutions (facilitation, assessments, coaching, training and support services) that complement award-winning training content.

"We are thrilled to have LaTonya as our Vice President of Services," said John Hansen, Media Partners CEO. "Having consulted with her on virtual facilitation services for our diversity, equity and inclusion courses, we knew she would be perfectly attuned with our mission to create lasting culture change."

Media Partners delivers an accessible framework for continuous culture improvement through unique workplace insights for company leadership, managers and employees. LaTonya Jackson, Ed.D. and her Client Services team understand that in helping organizations improve culture from the inside out, a more equitable world is possible.

About Media Partners

For over 25 years, Media Partners has produced learning content that elevates employee behavior and organizational culture. To learn more about the company and its programs, visit www.mediapartners.com or follow the company on social media.

SOURCE Media Partners Corporation

