Media Partners releases a new eLearning course 'Unintentional Still Hurts: Overcoming Unconscious Bias' to address bias in the workplace

"Over the past year, individuals and organizations have increasingly committed to meaningful culture change—particularly with regard to ensuring the fair treatment of everyone and the creation of more diverse, inclusive workplaces," says John Hansen, CEO of Media Partners. "Providing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging training supports the pursuit of a workplace free of discrimination, systemic racism, inequality and disrespect – one where all employees feel safe, respected and fully engaged."

Unintentional Still Hurts: Overcoming Unconscious Bias helps organizations:

Overcome resistance and misconceptions regarding bias through video examples that show how biased statements, questions or microaggressions can hurt, even when unintentional. Learners are taught the science behind why everyone has biases and how biases block equity and inclusion.

Unintentional Still Hurts has been reviewed and approved by specialists in DEIB and LGBTQ+ inclusion. Experienced DEIB facilitators can be provided upon request.

Studies show numerous benefits to improving diversity and building inclusion into the workplace; Organizations with an inclusive culture versus those without are 2x as likely to meet or exceed financial targets, 6x more likely to innovate and 6x more likely to anticipate change and respond. Gender-diverse companies are 25% more likely to outperform their peers and ethnically diverse companies are 36% more likely to outperform their peers. Unintentional Still Hurts: Overcoming Unconscious Bias is a relatable, memorable and engaging implicit bias training program that will inspire behavioral changes and elevate organizational culture in the workplace.

