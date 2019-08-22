Media Partners Secures $5.6M In Series A-1 Funding

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Partners Corporation, a leading producer of premier people skills and compliance training programs, today announced the close of $5.6 million in Series A-1 funding. Byron Group LLC, a privately held investment company located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was the lead investor.

"This funding strengthens our position as the leading learning partner with content that actually changes employee behavior," said John Hansen, CEO of Media Partners. "The capital will be used in three key areas: accelerate production of new content; invest in data analytics technology that proves behavior change; and increase marketing to expand our reach to training content decision-makers."

About Media Partners

Media Partners addresses the most critical people skills issues to ensure employees feel respected, safe and engaged in their work environment. Organizations select the company's content to build better workplaces that result in improved employee acquisition and retention, productivity and performance. Their award-winning training content includes well-known programs such as Once & For All: Stopping Sexual Harassment at Work and How Was Your Day? Getting Real about Bias, Inclusion, Harassment and Bullying. Media Partners measures its programs' positive impact on behavior and the work environment through detailed data analytics that help organizations navigate both compliance requirements and culture change.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Media Partners content is embraced by virtually every industry, in large and small organizations, and by corporations, government agencies, and non-profits. To view the company's programs and stay up-to-date on the latest Media Partners news, visit www.mediapartners.com or follow the company on social media.

