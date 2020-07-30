Media Personality Blanca of The Laws of Life Launches The Laws of Amazing Kids

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanca started the Laws of Life webisodes to inspire other business owners. Her entrepreneurial pursuits caught views, but the Laws of Life evolved into more than a webcast.

This Thursday marks the premiere of The Laws of Amazing Kids. A gold medal show, interactive meet and greet with TEAM USA stars. Featuring Junior Olympians, Gabby (Gabriella) and Valentina Terry, and a surprise Olympian guest. Superstar singing sensation Chelsea Hellman winner of Wellington Idol will appear. Log on to Facebook LIVE from 6:00- 6:30 PM. https://www.facebook.com/thelawsoflifewithblancagreenstein/

Blanca realized in the face of the COVID-19 quarantine that she was building a community. All different types of business owners began to log on to The Laws of Life. They joined to share their businesses but stayed to share their stories. Every webcast held inspiration. Changing the way this media maven was approaching her outreach. Blanca said, "the motivation I was feeling was not only from the business success stories but also the stories of their families. The Laws of Amazing Kids idea grew from these personal stories". Blanca realized that the childhood dreams of these business leaders, often spurred from innocent childhood wisdom.

One personal story was that of Maria Carey. As a child in Columbia, she would garden with her mother, arranging flowers. This was one of her fondest memories. Her country gave her the beauty of family, but there was no chance to build a better life. She reflected on that childhood experience 25 years ago, as she made the difficult decision to leave her children. She emigrated to the U.S. alone and built her business. Flash forward, and her sacrifice is recognized daily by her three children and four grandchildren. Blanca realized that it was Maria's childhood that shaped her. She had an epiphany about the next move for her Laws of Life enterprise. It would focus on the wisdom of the next generation, both impacting and motivating children and the adults. Tim Marecki, Founder of TDM Law PA, "Your Personal Injury Attorney Putting Community First," jumped at the chance to sponsor. The Laws of Amazing Kids was born.

This Thursday's forum with the TEAM USA, Junior Olympians, [they are Maria's grandchildren]. You won't want to miss the next generation, inspiration.

