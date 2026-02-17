Media Pioneer and E! Entertainment Television Co-Founder Alan Mruvka Announces Launch of Filmology Labs Studios in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media pioneer, real estate developer, and E! Entertainment Television Co-Founder Alan Mruvka announced the launch of Filmology Labs: Content Creation Studios, a next-generation studio campus located in Paterson, New Jersey. The new studio complex will also house Mruvka's recently announced vertical micro-drama platform VERZA TV, with plans to produce more than two vertical micro-dramas per month, alongside projects from other micro-drama producers, production companies, and independent content creators.

Filmology Labs

Filmology Labs will be developed inside the historic Reinhardt Building at 61 State Street, a landmark property that once served as a major silk mill during Paterson's rise as the renowned "Silk City." Now commonly known as the Padded Wagon Building along Interstate Route 80, the property has been acquired by Mruvka and will be transformed into a state-of-the-art production hub spanning approximately 250,000 square feet, representing an investment of more than $250 million.

Designed by celebrity architect Conrad Roncati of Architectura, Filmology Labs will differ fundamentally from traditional big-box sound stages. Built as Content Creation Studios, the campus is designed for speed, efficiency, and scale. Filmology Labs will feature 21 production sound stages with pre-built, fully lit, permanent standing sets optimized for vertical storytelling and creator-driven production. This approach eliminates the time and cost typically associated with set design, construction, and lighting—allowing micro-dramas and digital content to be produced quickly and economically.

Located just 20 minutes from Manhattan, Filmology Labs also offers productions access to New Jersey's film and digital media tax credits, including incentives applicable to vertical dramas. The campus will include sound stages, AI studios, podcast studios, a green-screen stage, and an LED Volume Wall stage using technology similar to that employed on The Mandalorian. Additional amenities include creative office space, a commissary capable of serving 200 people, and a fitness and yoga studio—positioning Filmology Labs as a comprehensive ecosystem for modern content creation.

"Paterson is one of the most extraordinary cities in New Jersey and a vibrant community," said Alan Mruvka, Owner of Filmology Labs and Founder of VERZA TV. "Our goal is to engage local schools to help train young people for careers in this fast-growing industry, while drawing investment into Paterson and showcasing the city to the world. Filmology Labs is about creating opportunity—creatively, economically, and culturally."

"We are thrilled to welcome Filmology Labs to Paterson," said Mayor André Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson, New Jersey. "This significant investment will create jobs, spark innovation, and help position our city at the forefront of the evolving media and entertainment economy. Projects like this generate new opportunities for residents, support local businesses, and accelerate Paterson's continued growth and revitalization."

In the late 1800s, Paterson stood as one of America's great industrial powerhouses, earning its nickname as the Silk City. With Filmology Labs, Mruvka aims to honor that legacy by reimagining one of its historic manufacturing centers as a hub for the next generation of media production—tailored to the rapidly expanding world of vertical storytelling, micro-dramas, and creator-led entertainment.

About Filmology Labs

Filmology Labs is the world's largest next-generation content creation studio campus, based in Paterson, New Jersey and purpose-built for vertical micro-dramas, digital series, podcasts, and emerging AI-driven media formats. Founded by media entrepreneur Alan Mruvka, Filmology Labs combines historic industrial architecture with modern production infrastructure to enable fast, scalable, and cost-effective content creation.

About Alan Mruvka

Alan Mruvka is a media entrepreneur and real estate developer best known as the co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, the network that helped launch global pop-culture phenomena and some of television's most recognizable stars. He is the Founder and CEO of VERZA TV and the Owner of Filmology Labs, focused on redefining how short-form and vertical entertainment is produced and distributed.

