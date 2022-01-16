Media Professionals Muhammad Al-Yahyai and Dahem Al-Qahtani on "Alaraby: TV"

Al Yahyai has accrued over thirty years of experience in the media field as he moved between print and television in both the Sultanate of Oman and the United States of America, and specialized in presenting talk shows of a political, intellectual and cultural nature.

"Second Reading" has aired on Arab television since June 2019. The program is based on a conscious and objective dialogue between a group of specialists who provide a different perspective from the prevailing one, and refute the exaggerations and fallacies surrounding concepts and events.

The program's first season began by addressing intellectual issues of a religious nature, to provide a fresh take on controversial issues, such as the stoning penalty in Islam and the concept of the state in Islam. During its first episodes, the program presented historical Islamic figures, including Ibn Taymiyyah.

In its second season, it moved to reading political issues of interest to Arab citizens, including "Islamists and their relationship to democracy." It also sought to present an objective view of concepts like secularism, liberalism and populism.

In its new phase, the program will launch a format combining long-form field and archival reports, as well as discussions between specialists, with a focus on historical and general political issues.

Also, Kuwaiti journalist Dahem Al-Qahtani joins "Alaraby TV." He is the host of the "Khaleej Al Arab" program, which addresses Gulf affairs at various levels through discussions and analyses in an attempt to strengthen the commonalities between the people of the Gulf, as well as raise thorny questions about its reality and the relations of its countries.

"Khaleej Al Arab" was launched on Arab TV over four years ago. It is one of the main political channel programs, and discusses everything that concerns Gulf citizens politically, socially and culturally. Arab citizens also have a general knowledge of the Gulf countries due to their remarkable regional and international influence.

During its previous episodes, the program hosted officials and researchers from various Gulf countries and addressed several issues, including the years of the State of Qatar's siege, which coincided with the program's launch, then the Yemeni war, and the Iranian nuclear issue.

During its next phase, the program aims to address Gulf issues from a cultural and social perspective, as well as political issues, and will devote air time to field visits to Gulf countries, along with cultural, political and social activities.

Al-Qahtani worked as a journalist for the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai Al-Aam (Alrai Media), later known as Al-Rai. He also hosted a talk show with others on the Kuwaiti Alyoum channel. Subsequently, he helped start several media projects, including the electronic "Alaan News," the first electronic newspaper published in Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf, as well as the "Abdullah Al-Salem Center for Supporting Democracy," which he previously managed.

Follow "Alaraby TV" on: NileSat – 12646 HD، 10971 SD, Es-hailSat 2 11310HD V, HotBird 12520 HD, www.alaraby.com and our social media channels:

Facebook: @alarabytelevision

Instagram: alarabytv

YouTube: AlarabyTV

Twitter: @alarabyTV

"Alaraby TV" is an Arabic news channel broadcasting from the Qatari capital, Doha, London and Beirut. "Alaraby TV" tracks events and their background, then presents the news, analyses, evaluations and investigations. The channel is committed to providing highly credible journalism and objective,professional content, with a focus on the principles of freedom of expression, based on the highest professional standards applicable globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722904/AlAraby_Akhbar.jpg

SOURCE AlAraby: Akhbar