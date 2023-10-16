Media Ranch Announces International Format Slate Development Partnership with Abhishek Rege's Crazy Maverick Films

First project: developing a bold new, high-end dating format with

Lucky Horseshoe (Blake Shelton/Lee Metzger's s New ProdCo)

LOS ANGELES and CANNES, France, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Ranch's President & Founder Sophie Ferron announced that Media Ranch , and Crazy Maverick Films Private Limited (CMF) have agreed to develop, co-own and distribute a slate of paper formats for global distribution, with the aim to partner and co-own with high-end talent of the industry. Media Ranch's Director, Storytelling and Business Development Philip Kalin-hajdu will oversee development for the partnerships.

Top L-R Lee Metzger & Blake Shelton of Lucky Horseshoe Productions; Bottom L-R Abhishek Rege of Crazy Maverick Productions & Sophie Ferron of Media Ranch Media Ranch

The first partnership is with Lucky Horseshoe, newly launched ProdCo from Blake Shelton & Lee Metzger for two 2 paper formats – including a bold, fresh high-concept take on dating - with development beginning this Autumn. In May 2023 music superstar and TV personality Blake Shelton and showrunner Lee Metzger (Legendary, The Voice) joined forces to launch Lucky Horseshoe Productions and this partnership is one of their first international deals.

Development and IP ownership for the first format will be with all 3 parties with focus on a strategic worldwide launch with each company leaning into their strengths: Lucky Horseshoe will be the producer in North America, CMF will produce in India; and Media Ranch will market and distribute to the rest of world. The aim is to collaborate and co-develop to create exciting new formats that appeal to a global audience, while identifying early on what makes the format feel local, personal, and identifiable. The ability to understand the nuances in each company's territories helps in the creative approach.

Media Ranch had been working with Abhishek Rege of CMF to partner with brand-name companies and AAA creators such as Lucky Horseshoe to expand their libraries of originals to reach new markets. This is the first project for Rege's new prodco, CMF after his role as CEO of Endemol Shine India. He was also named to The Economic Times/Spencer Stuart's India's 'hottest 40 under 40 Business Leaders 'in 2018 and to the Impact 40 under 40 list in 2019. Prior to this, he has held various management roles at Viacom18 and Star India. Bhhaskar De, who comes with a rich international experience, played a key role in getting Media Ranch and Abhishek Rege together for this one-of-a-kind initiative.

Shelton and Metzger stated: "Lucky Horseshoe was launched in May and this partnership is exactly what we are looking for to broaden our reach to other territories. Sophie and Abhishek have the international experience and contacts to help us create something fun and unique."

Rege added: "Sophie and I are here at MIPCOM to promote our exciting collaboration with Blake and Lee. With all the talent involved, we know that we are bringing something special to the market – the first of many for our format development slate."

Ferron said: "Media Ranch is so thrilled to announce our development deal with Abhishek Rege here at MIPCOM and also to jointly announce our partnership with the incomparable Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger whose talent and appeal are universally recognized and loved. Media Ranch continues to develop original formats that will make their mark on the world. We are excited to be in partnership with such fantastic format creators from around the world. The world is truly small, business is global, and this pan-world partnership is testament to that."

