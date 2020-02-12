Media Registration Opens for 2020 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) has opened a new online media registration process for the 2020 auto show's Press Preview, June 9-10 at TCF Center in Detroit.

NAIAS has selected a new event technology partner, RainFocus, which will simplify and improve the registration and credentialing process for the thousands of global media planning to attend the show as the dates move to June for the first time and allow for outdoor media activations.

"The North American International Auto Show serves as the global stage for automakers, suppliers, and tech startups to showcase their newest innovations and products to thousands of domestic and international press and industry leaders," said Doug North, NAIAS Chairman. "Every year our show attracts nearly 5,000 members of the global media who come to see the latest vehicles and mobility technology. This year, with the reinvention of the show and expansion of our footprint, we are expecting to see that number grow."

In 2019, NAIAS hosted 4,568 journalists from 60 different countries for 44 vehicle reveals, 31 world debuts. More than 750,000 attendees walked the show floor during six events over 16 days.

This year, NAIAS is expanding to include an additional 1 million square feet of outdoor display space in Detroit's Hart Plaza, more symposiums and panel discussions, live demonstrations and mobility deployments throughout the City of Detroit.

"We are now just four months away from the 2020 NAIAS and the excitement is building," said Executive Director Rod Alberts. "We have already announced significant changes to our annual Charity Preview fundraiser and recently announced an all-new outdoor street festival called Motor Bella that will occur the weekend before Press Preview and are hard at work on a number of additional announcements for an event you won't want to miss."

Registration for Media Credentials

Media credentials are required for entry into the 2020 NAIAS and are provided to qualified journalists only. To qualify, applicants must be working in print, broadcast or social-based/website media.

Journalists are encouraged to register online at naias.com and complete the new form, powered by RainFocus, in the Media Center. All registrations are evaluated, once approved you'll receive a confirmation email with further instructions.

Obtaining Media Credentials

New this year, media credentials will not be sent by mail. Together with RainFocus, NAIAS is introducing a modernized onsite self check-in and badge printing system to manage the credential process. Approved media will receive an email confirmation with a code to bring to the onsite kiosks on the concourse of TCF Center starting on June 8, 2020.

All people entering the show floor with credentials during Press Preview days will be required to present additional identification (a current driver's license or passport) for validation. NAIAS credentials are non-transferrable.

Delta Airlines Discount Ticket Program

The discount ticket program offered by Delta Airlines for select business and coach fares is returning for the 2020 NAIAS. Click here to book your flights.

You may also call Delta Meeting Network® at 1.800.328.1111 Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTLA. Please note there is no service fee for reservations booked and ticketed via Delta's reservation 800 number.

ALTOUR Travel is also available to assist in booking domestic and international Delta Air Lines discounted fares and provide travel assistance. To reach an ALTOUR travel agent from the U.S. or Canada, call toll free 877.924.4053; international callers dial 00.517.333.5878.

About the North American International Auto Show

Now in its 32nd year as an international event, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives, and announce industry-shaping plans. Starting in 2020, the reimagined show will be held in June, allowing exhibitors to take advantage of indoor and outdoor venues. NAIAS is the only event of its kind to present seven unique shows in one, including: Motor Bella, a street festival in Detroit celebrating British and Italian luxury car brands; The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Press Preview, an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology; Industry Preview, a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity on the show floor; Charity Preview, the largest single-night fundraiser across the globe; and then concluding with an eight-day Public Show. For more information, visit naias.com.

2020 NAIAS Dates:

Motor Bella: Friday, June 5 – Monday, June 8

The Gallery: Sunday, June 7

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11

Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Charity Preview: Friday, June 12

Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Saturday, June 20

