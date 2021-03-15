Media Sonar Technologies Launches Global Channel Program, Provides Scalable Web Intelligence and Investigation Platform

LONDON, Ontario, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Sonar Technologies, Inc. , a Web Intelligence and Investigation platform, today announced MediaSonarVantage , a global channel program giving Technology Partners, MSSPs and VARs the ability to better protect their client's digital data, reputation and bottom line. MediaSonarVantage is uniquely designed, providing partners with the tools, technology and support to expand coverage of a customer's digital attack surface, increasing overall security posture.

"The opportunity MediaSonarVantage presents to the channel is compelling," stated Anne-Marie Moore , Chief Revenue Officer and spearhead of Media Sonar's channel strategy. "As the threat landscape continues to grow at an alarming rate and an ever-increasing number of web channels, companies need real-time digital risk intelligence and investigation capabilities. Together with our partners, companies now have the ability to not only expose potential digital blindspots in social, deep and dark web channels that pose brand and organizational risk but to also perform more efficient and effective investigations. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver our innovative and comprehensive web intelligence and investigation platform to organizations around the world."

Media Sonar provides an intuitive cloud-based platform that allows security professionals to collect and analyze publicly available online data for relevant and real-time digital risk intelligence and investigation. Media Sonar's software has played a key role in helping organizations in both corporate and public sectors to achieve their business goals. The platform addresses unique user needs with robust case management and NLP driven data augmentation, visualized analysis of investigations, real time alerts, scheduled search updates, and task auditing.

MediaSonarVantage gives partners a clear path to differentiate their offering, scale and grow and build customer value and trust. With MediaSonarVantage, partners can increase revenues and margins by expanding their coverage to include the ever-increasing threat landscape found in web channels. Partners can also improve operational efficiency of their analysts, and increase ROI on existing solutions by including Media Sonar's assistive technology and embedded investigative workflow to augment their security incident data.

Key Benefits include:

Data Coverage: Unlimited access to an expansive index of Social, Open and Dark Web sources alongside key closed intelligence databases in a single place.

Flexible Integration: To improve both speed and convenience, threat alerts can be delivered via a Firehose API, proving easy integration into a partner's security operations tech stack.

Automated Alerts: Immediate and daily alerts from the Media Sonar asset-driven threat model engine or advanced search queries.

Road Mapping Sessions: Partners' needs are critical to Media Sonar's product roadmap. The company will work with its partners to outline upcoming features and gather insights to further platform enhancements to drive operational efficiency at scale.

Workspace Collaboration: A customizable team-based environment drives collaboration and keeps teams informed and organized.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://mediasonar.com/mssp/ .

About Media Sonar Technologies, Inc.

Media Sonar coordinates online intelligence and investigations by connecting the right tools and workflows into a single intelligent solution. Drawing from billions of sources across the Surface, Deep and Dark Web, our software provides visibility across the Internet and enables more efficient and effective investigations. Developed in consultation with experts in the field, Media Sonar is trusted by public and private sector investigators and analysts to protect the people, places, and things that matter most.

