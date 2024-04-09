MEDIA VETERAN CAMPBELL BROWN JOINS TOLLBIT AS SENIOR ADVISOR

Brown Brings Deep Media Relationships and Tech Experience to the Platform

TollBit Creates a New Marketplace for Quality Website Content - Allows AI Bots and Data Scrapers to Efficiently Pay Sites Directly for Information

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TollBit founders, Toshit Panagrahi and Olivia Joslin, today announced that media veteran, Campbell Brown, has joined the company as Senior Advisor.

"Campbell has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that today's evolving content economics present for publishers and tech companies," said Joslin and Panagrahi. "She brings valuable expertise and strong relationships in both sectors, and we are excited to welcome her to TollBit."

"There is growing concern from publishers, websites and tech companies alike about the future of quality information in the age of AI," Brown said. "Having lived and worked in both the media and tech sectors, it is clear to me Tollbit has built the right impartial infrastructure to ensure reliable and fairly valued content in the interest of all. I am thrilled to join Olivia and Toshit on this mission."

In her role, Campbell will be overseeing the TollBit's partnership efforts focusing on media and tech.

Campbell Brown is an award-winning media executive and former television news reporter. She was most recently Vice President Global Media Partnerships at Meta. Prior to Meta, Brown was the co-founder of The 74 Media, a nonprofit media company focused on education in America. Brown was an Emmy award-winning journalist and anchorwoman. For several years, she was the host of her own CNN primetime show, Campbell Brown. She was also a White House Correspondent for NBC and an anchor for the Weekend Today and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

In February, TollBit announced a $7M funding round from leading tech and media investors. TollBit is currently onboarding publishers to the platform.

About TollBit

TollBit offers AI bots and data scrapers an easy and compliant way to compensate websites directly for content. The platform seeks to address the new economics of content creation in the AI era by reducing the legal uncertainties of scraping and protecting the health of the entire content ecosystem. Learn more at https://tollbit.com/.

