Media Veteran Jim Roberts Joins MLC Media

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC Media, a leading Spanish language media company, announced this week the appointment of Jim Roberts to spearhead new business partnerships and the affiliate strategy division and who will be based in New York.

Mr. Roberts is a 20-year broadcast media veteran specializing in the Spanish language. Mr. Roberts is known for his innovative and skilled media insights with a proven ability to grow syndicated radio networks. He previously worked at ESPN Deportes, joining the company in 1997, he demonstrated his propelling abilities, holding many positions across the years including Senior Director, Station Manager, and Senior Director for Business Initiatives.

"I couldn't be any more excited in joining such a dynamic company, as is MLC Media," says Jim Roberts. "MLC Media has so much value to offer potential partners that I am sure, with my media intellect, it will showcase itself as more than just a leader in Spanish media."

"We are pleased to have a professional with such a media track record as Jim's join the MLC Media team," says CEO of MLC Media Carlos Moncada. "With his knowledge and insights for the industry, I am excited to see MLC Media continue to grow while creating and innovative partnerships in the industry."

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 600+ stations in the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico and Central America. Its premier programs include Alex 'El Genio' Lucas, Chiquibaby, Armida y La Flaka, El Cotorreo Show con Carlos Alvarez, El Cotorreo Futbolero and El Show del Tambochi y Liz that currently reach over 25 million people monthly with radio and social media.

