Media3 Adds Full Suite of AI Cognitive Services

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its partnership with Microsoft, Media3 announced that a full suite of AI Cognitive Services is now available with all of their cloud server offerings.

Build More Intelligent Apps

Designed with developers in mind, Media3 Cognitive Services utilizes the Microsoft Azure platform to provide highly scalable and highly available intelligence with a simplified process to enable and connect to each service. This service is best described as a collection of tools that allow developers of all skill levels to add features such as emotion and sentiment detection, vision and speech recognition, and language understanding to their applications with zero expertise in machine learning.

"Our Cognitive Service offerings is about taking all of the machine learning and AI tools available and exposing them to developers through easy-to-use APIs in a simplified streamlined fashion, so that they can begin using them immediately," said Bob Hayes, Media3 CEO. "We've also included a free tier for each service so developers can get started at no additional cost as they develop."

According to Media3, all it takes is a simple Web call to embed the ability to see, hear, speak, search, understand and accelerate decision making into apps such as:

Content Moderator to Detect potentially offensive or unwanted content.

Text Analytics to Detect sentiment, key phrases, and named entities.

Transcribe and translate real-life conversations.

Face AI to Detect and identify people and emotions in images.

Computer Vision to Analyze content in images.

Video Indexer to Analyze the visual and audio channels of a video, and index its content.

Bing Autosuggest to Help users complete queries faster by adding intelligent type-ahead capabilities.

By rapidly adopting the Azure platform, Media3 is keeping with its commitment to provide the most up to date stable editions of new products, platforms and services as they are released.

Media3's network of worldwide resellers and partners will benefit as well with the ability to resell and bundle these services.

ABOUT MEDIA3

Headquartered in Pembroke, MA, Media3 Technologies, LLC is one of the largest private web and application hosting providers in the world. Recognized as an industry leader, they are widely acclaimed for innovative technology and exceptional customer service.

Media3's Web address is https://www.Media3.net.

