Media3 Announces Availability of Adobe ColdFusion on Google GCP Marketplace

BOSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media3, a leading cloud solutions provider, is excited to announce the availability of Adobe ColdFusion on the Google GCP Marketplace. Published in partnership with Adobe, this groundbreaking latest release of ColdFusion is now seamlessly integrated into the Marketplace, offering developers unmatched flexibility and accessibility for their web application development projects.

Adobe ColdFusion has been a cornerstone of web application development for decades, renowned for its robust features and versatility. With the latest release of Adobe ColdFusion, developers can now harness its power on the GCP platform, catering to a wider audience and streamlining the development process. ColdFusion's native integrations with GCP Cloud Storage, GCP PubSub, and GCP Firestore further enhances this capability.

Seamlessly integrated across all three major cloud platforms: Azure, GCP, and AWS, the addition of GCP to the ColdFusion lineup demonstrates Adobe's commitment to making ColdFusion a true multi-cloud product and underscores Media3's commitment to providing developers with the tools and resources they need to succeed, regardless of their preferred cloud environment.

"We are excited to announce the availability of Adobe ColdFusion on GCP," said Mike Hayes, CTO of Media3. "This partnership with Adobe reinforces our commitment to providing developers with cutting-edge tools and resources to fuel their innovation. With integration now across all three major cloud platforms – Azure, GCP, and AWS – developers have the flexibility to easily deploy their applications wherever they choose."

To learn more about Adobe ColdFusion and deploying on Azure, GCP, and AWS, please visit https://www.adobe.com/products/coldfusion-family.html.

For more information about Media3's ColdFusion cloud services or to learn more about the new GCP Marketplace templates, visit the company's website at https://www.Media3.net.or the GCP Marketplace at https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace.

ABOUT MEDIA3

Media3 is a trusted Adobe partner with over 29 years of experience in providing ColdFusion Enterprise hosting.

Recognized as an industry leader, they are widely acclaimed for innovative technology and exceptional customer service.

CONTACT: Bob Caldwell

Corporate Media

781-826-1213

SOURCE Media3