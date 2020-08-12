MediaBlink's FaceShield Has the Answer as Demand for Back to School Face Coverings Surges

"We have seen a boom in orders as school administrators and teachers consider the best protection for the classroom this fall," says Benny Burst, co-founder of MediaBlink's faceshield.com. "Face shields are the way people are going now, especially since shields are durable, reusable and easy to clean."

Back when the pandemic first struck, MediaBlink pivoted their operations to manufacture safety gear to donate to families and frontline workers. Recognizing the eventual need to reopen communities and schools, the company became early pioneers of designing face shields specifically for children. Today, MediaBlink supplies thousands of face shields each day to countless industries across the nation.

"As we reopen our schools and resume life, everyone will need protection. We wanted to do our part to support the global community," says Burst. He advocates that face shields are perfect for classrooms because kids and teachers can see each other's faces and smiles.

The MediaBlink face shield consists of a laminate protective lens, polypro webbing head strap, comfort padded neoprene forehead band, and is bound by a water-resistant binding tape. The lens is PET and globally recognized as a safe, lightweight, and flexible material that is also 100% recyclable. The face shield is designed to protect the eyes, nose and mouth, while allowing the wearer to communicate easily with others since the entire face is visible.

To order in bulk for your classrooms, visit https://www.faceshields.com/

