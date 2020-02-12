MediaCentral Now Equipped to Enter Online Digital Video Space

MediaCentral will launch digital video content to capitalize on evolving media consumption trends

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY, FSE:3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its entry into the fast-growing online digital video space as part of its ongoing efforts to monetize its rapidly expanding audience. MediaCentral will be upgrading its digital properties with online video capabilities to further digitize and evolve content for modern media consumption habits.

Online video has become one of the world's fastest growing and most profitable mediums of digital content. In Canada, digital video revenue grew the quickest out of the top-3 ad formats, up +18% to $1.8 billion digital ad spend in 20181. The growth in viewership and revenue shows no sign of slowing down; by 2023, over 56 million households are expected to have fully switched from cable media to streaming media, further increasing the demand for online video2.

Media Central's editorial video productions will support and carry the respective independent voices of its publications to millions of new digital Canadian viewers. NOW Magazine will be the first of MediaCentral's publications to incorporate high quality, hard-hitting video journalism designed for maximum audience reach.

"We are extremely focused on ushering our properties into profitable, cutting-edge digital platforms. We are thrilled to share that NOW Magazine will launch its first editorial video with it's March 05 issue in 2020. NOW's deep pool of talented writers will collaborate to produce a stylistic and informative online video series to complement and support their influential brand of journalism," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral.

In addition to equipping publications with extended digital capabilities, MediaCentral's video content engine will provide all websites and social media channels with a heavy boost in traffic and additional revenue opportunities. MediaCentral will monetize its digital video production via programmatic advertising, platform revenue partnerships, affiliate program integration, and in-video promotional offerings.

With a concise plan to monetize all digital video products to the fullest extent, MediaCentral's video production is expected to grow into a key traffic source and profit center within the year.

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium readers of the 100 alternative weekly newspapers across North America, creating the most powerful untapped audience of influencers.

