MediaCom Creates New Role Of Chief Planning Officer And Makes Appointment

Jason has over 20 years of agency experience – predominantly across direct response and DTC clients. In his ten years at MediaCom, Jason oversaw the performance-based practice and was charged with accelerating and optimizing the impact of marketing programs. Jason's experience covers various categories, and most recently, he stewarded the global relationship with Indeed.com.

On the creation of the new role and Jason's appointment, MediaCom U.S. CEO Sasha Savic said, "The days of marketing in silos are well and truly over. Growth is predicated on breaking down silos; success is powered by agility, iterative optimization, and rooted in data.

Jason is a craftsman in his field and brings with him evidence-based planning techniques, best practices at building brands, and performance marketing power in one.

He is as ambitious as the clients we serve, and his passion for accountable communications and outcome-oriented marketing is second to none."

Jason said, "I am thrilled to be leading the charge at MediaCom in ensuring excellence in our media planning, media delivery, and media performance across all brands. Ensuring we continue to drive growth efficiently and effectively in new and dynamic ways."

The appointment comes on the heels of MediaCom announcing two senior hires earlier this month. Liza Davidian was named EVP of Investment & Activation, and Yorlene Goff was named Executive Director, People.

