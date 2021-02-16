MediaCom Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek, a leading US-based brand marketing and advertising industry news publication, has named MediaCom Global Media Agency of the Year in recognition of its 2020 performance – a year whereby investing in their people and expanding their capabilities, the agency helped clients see the bigger picture during a crisis.

In making its decision, Adweek cited the agency's innovative work on behalf of clients including Uber, Sony, Dell Technologies, and Signet Jewelers along with the agency's commitment to building a more diverse and equitable environment.

The accolade is in recognition of a year in which the agency grew its business with existing clients like Uber – expanding from the US to a consolidation of its entire global media business - and established new relationships with Berkshire Hathaway-owned Duracell, Circle K, and Hasbro.

Its astounding new business performance landed MediaCom at the top of R3 Worldwide's new business rankings for the year.

"I could not be prouder that as an agency we were able to use the time of crisis to refine our product and work for our clients," said Sasha Savic, U.S. CEO of MediaCom, "A year where we were tested beyond measure, our people delivered beyond measure. I am incredibly grateful to every colleague, every client, and to Adweek for the recognition."

Uber's global head of media, Travis Freeman, told Adweek. "[MediaCom] were always one step ahead, coming to us proactively with recommendations. They don't feel like an agency partner, they feel like part of Uber."

