MediaCom Senior Hires to Fuel Transformation and Growth in the US

Liza Davidian has been named EVP of Investment & Activation, and Yorlene Goff has been named Executive Director, People.

Liza Davidian will lead the full scope of investment and activation for MediaCom across all client businesses. In this role, Liza will lead the agency's future-forward investment vision, including client investment strategies that are holistic in approach and united end-end with planning and analytics and adaptable to the evolving consumer landscape.

Liza is an accomplished Investment 'veteran' with a proven track record in negotiating and executing multi-platform programs. Across her 20+ years in the media industry, Liza has worked with clients ranging from packaged goods brands, General Mills, Clorox, and SCJ, to entertainment properties, CBS, CW, and Showtime, in addition to financial services, Wells Fargo and Experian, American retail brand, Levi Straus & Co, DNA tech family historians Ancestry.com and mega QSR McDonalds.

Yorlene Goff will be responsible for all People strategy, operations, and initiatives across employee well-being, engagement, career mobility, and learning & development. In this role, Yorlene will lead the agency's "People First" culture, nurturing a workforce and environment where everyone feels empowered to fulfill their potential and making continued progress in creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

Yorlene brings more than 20 years of experience with expertise that spans start-ups and large-scale multinationals and has led people practices across the technology, advertising, communications, financial services, and Not-For-Profit industries. Yorlene joins MediaCom from Publicis Spine, where she served as the Chief Talent Officer responsible for driving strategic global talent structure optimization within Platform, Technology, and Data and Analytics teams across brand agencies and local markets.

"Transformation and the opportunities for growth never stop – for our clients and ourselves." Said Sasha Savic, U.S. CEO of MediaCom, "Liza and Yorlene bring with them excellence in their craft and are both critical in our mission of working with the most ambitious clients, having the most advanced products, and cultivating the most talented workforce. Their respective contributions are vital in our 'Seeing the Bigger Picture' vision and for MediaCom to have continued successes and growth in 2021 and beyond."

The appointments are effective immediately and come on the heels of MediaCom being named Adweek's global media agency of the year.

About MediaCom

MediaCom unleashes brands' growth by helping them See the Bigger Picture. This means that we apply our unique 'Systems Thinking' philosophy and technology to all marketing levers: media, message and data. As a result, we design communication strategies that deliver short term results and help brands build for the future.

As part of WPP, the world's largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP's consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges.

Our success is underpinned by our long-standing 'People First, Better Results' belief. We know that by investing in our people's whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, we will help grow our clients' businesses.

In 2020 this approach led MediaCom to be crowned Global Media Network of the Year by Adweek, Eurobest and Festival of Media Global, in addition to being the most awarded agency at the WARC Media Awards.

MediaCom is one of the world's leading media communications specialists, with billings of US$17.6 billion (Source: COMvergence, 2020), employing 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. Its global client roster includes adidas, Coca-Cola (TCCC), Dell, Groupe PSA, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont, Shell, Sony, Uber and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

SOURCE MediaCom