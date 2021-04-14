MediaCom U.S. CEO Named Adweek's Executive of the Year

In making its decision, Adweek recognized Savic's approach to 'guiding MediaCom through the pandemic centered on prioritizing and trusting in the agency's people and working tirelessly as a partner for clients, all of which resulted, against all odds, in MediaCom's ninth consecutive year of growth under his leadership.'

Alongside the highest accolade of Executive of the Year, and of only 19 'Agency Standouts Who Gracefully Guided Clients Through Crisis' MediaCom U.S. COO, Adam Potashnick, and Global Account Director Michelle Holmes made the coveted Media All-Stars list.

U.S. COO Potashnick led the agency's business development in 2020, growing the business with existing clients like Uber – expanding from the U.S. to a consolidation of its entire global media business - and established new relationships with Berkshire Hathaway-owned Duracell, Circle K, and Hasbro.

The astounding new business performance culminated in MediaCom being named as the #1 agency network for new business in 2020 by sector analysts COMvergence.

Michelle Holmes, Global Account Director and Co-Chair of the MediaCom Global Belonging Council, has also been recognized in Adweek's Media All-Stars list. Alongside leading two global accounts, Michelle leads in shaping the Global Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging strategy and driving the Charter for Change – the agency's commitment to a long-term change agenda - developed in 2020. Holmes also co-founded the internal female-focused employee resource group in the U.S.

The accolades come on the heels of MediaCom being named Adweek's global media agency of the year in February.

To read more, check out the Adweek feature here.

