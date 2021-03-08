Mediafisch and Elysian Fields Develop New Unscripted Television Series in Association with Supercar Owners Circle

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafisch CEO Björn Hering announces the company, together with Elysian Fields, is developing a new unscripted television series, titled My Perfect Supercar, in association with the most exclusive car club delivering unique supercar experiences -- Supercar Owners Circle (SOC).

Florian Lemberger, Supercar Owners Circle Founder and Chairman; Christian Wittmer, Elysian Fields Head of Marketing & Business Development; Björn Hering, Mediafisch CEO; Rupert Smith Director/DP/Producer

Established in 2014, Supercar Owners Circle is headquartered in Switzerland and is known for its billionaire members, as well as for hosting international prestige car events including the annual Swiss gathering of supercars. Club membership is global and extremely exclusive, capped at 150 auto enthusiasts, offering its discerning members premium services to help them maintain their unique, expensive (some ranging in the million-dollar plus range) luxury and racecar automobiles. SOC partners with high-end car manufacturers such as Pagani, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, and McLaren, to develop one-of-a-kind luxury experiences.

My Perfect Supercar is a six-part, host-led series that opens the doors for the very first time to one of the most secretive groups of car collectors on earth -- Supercar Owners Circle. Unprecedented access has been granted to the cars and into the lives of this wealthy publicity-shy elite. The series will be a unique travelogue that will embark on a global journey to witness and hear the stories of some of the rarest, most expensive and legendary cars that have until now been hidden from view. And they won't just be parked looking pretty, they will be driven hard on some of the most iconic roads and race tracks on the planet. Buckle up for the ride of your life as we go in search of the Perfect Supercar.

Rupert Smith is consulting for the project. The three-time BAFTA-winning, Emmy®-nominated Director/DP/Producer has directed over 50 episodes of BBC's Top Gear America and Fastest Car for Netflix (S2, 2019), as well as several car commercials for Jaguar, Lexus, BMW and others. His numerous credits also include: The Masked Singer (Director), The Voice (U.S. S2 Director), and Smith is currently working on a Sir David Attenborough project for BBC. Hering's award-winning production credits include a variety of non-scripted and scripted TV and film programs, and his program, Joya Rennt, won a prestigious Rose d'Or Award and an International Emmy® nomination. Hering is also co-founder of international film company Fidelio Films, co-based in Mexico, Colombia, Toronto and Switzerland.

Florian Lemberger, SOC Founder & Chairman stated: "Supercar Owners Circle is extremely pleased to partner with Mediafisch and Elysian Fields to realize our joint dream of creating a television project that truly captures our organization's prestigious members and their incredible, one-of-a-kind supercars. Our partners established a first-class consultancy team to bring our vision to life, and together, we will create an unforgettable television experience."

Chris Wittmer, Elysian Fields, Head of Marketing & Business Development stated: "Elysian Fields is very proud to work on this project with the successful production company Mediafisch and with such a high-profile organization as SOC. For us, the most intriguing aspect of the show is to go beyond the pure cars and take a look at the collectors around the globe. Cars are a phenomenon within all cultures and right now we are at an interesting point in time as the traditional gas engines are replaced by new technologies."

Björn Hering stated: "Mediafisch is thrilled to partner with Florian Lemberger and his team who created the world's most exclusive automotive club –Supercar Owners Circle. My Perfect Supercar will take audiences into SOC's private world, showcasing the most outstanding supercars, introducing some of the impressive Members as they race their cars in the most beautiful locales."

