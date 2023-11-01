Mediafly Appoints Chief Revenue and Chief Customer Officers to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

Industry Veterans Fanucci and Cowie, Bring Decades of Experience Leading Revenue Teams at Microsoft, Apple, Sun Microsystems, IBM, Bitly, and Vonage

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly , the revenue enablement company , today announced the appointment of Helen Fanucci as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer, and Natalie Cowie as Chief Customer Officer. These additions come as the company experiences a surge in growth and increased demand from large, global enterprises seeking to improve the effectiveness of their revenue teams.

Fanucci is an MIT-trained engineer who built her career managing and leading high-performing sales teams responsible for billions of dollars of quota. She's the author of, "Love Your Team, A Survival Guide for Sales Managers in a Hybrid World" which she developed over her 25-years on the front lines at top tech companies including Apple, Sun Microsystems, IBM, and Microsoft. In her role as Mediafly's chief revenue officer, Fanucci will be responsible for continuing to grow the company's sales team and advancing opportunities with current and prospective customers.

Cowie, a former elite athlete, brings a proven track record of scaling customer success and go-to-market strategies across best-in-class global organizations including Bitly and Vonage. Her experience spans SaaS, CPaaS and telecommunications where she's built her career focused on customer-centric leadership. As chief customer officer, Cowie will lead all aspects of Mediafly's post sale organization, ensuring Mediafly continues to exceed expectations and set customers up for long-term success.

"Mediafly's next chapter is centered on meeting the needs of revenue teams at the world's largest and most iconic brands. Helen and Natalie deeply understand the unique challenges complex global enterprises face and they know exactly how to support these organizations throughout their life cycles," said Mary Shea, co-CEO, Mediafly. "I am thrilled to welcome these two professionals to the company and I am confident their leadership will be transformative not only for our customers and potential customers but also for our internal teams."

Fanucci and Cowie join Mediafly as the company advances its position in the burgeoning revenue enablement market, a category that is experiencing significant growth as organizations recognize the pivotal role technology plays in driving sales and revenue outcomes. Mediafly recently secured an $80 million in investment , reinforcing the company's position as the market leader for global organizations including Nestle, ADP, Honeywell, TransUnion, Heineken, Adobe, Sealed Air, and Moen.

"As a long time revenue leader, I know how essential it is to have opportunity insights and reliable forecasts at my fingertips. Mediafly provides all enterprise revenue leaders with precisely what I've been looking for my entire career. Mediafly is squarely positioned to lead the emerging revenue enablement category and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this next phase of its growth," said Fanucci.

"I'm thrilled to join this dynamic, experienced team at a pivotal time in the company's journey. Content and data have never been more influential in the buying process and Mediafly has clearly separated itself in the market as the premier revenue enablement platform for large enterprise teams," said Cowie. "I'm impressed by Mediafly's customer-centric focus and look forward to continuing to strengthen and expand these relationships as we accelerate our next phase of growth."

To learn more about Mediafly and the state of revenue enablement, visit www.mediafly.com .

About Mediafly:

Mediafly is the revenue enablement company large enterprises rely on to plan, predict, coach, and engage at the highest levels. Our platform empowers sellers to lead with value, managers to coach at scale, leaders to forecast with confidence — and buyers to interact with personalized and dynamic content. In today's complex, unpredictable market, top revenue teams worldwide, including Nestle, ADP, Honeywell, TransUnion, Heineken, Adobe, Sealed Air, and Moen, turn to Mediafly to accelerate pipeline growth and close more deals faster. To learn more, visit www.mediafly.com .

