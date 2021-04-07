MediaForce Announces Partnership with Leading Accounts Payable Software Provider FastPay

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year means new budgets, new goals, and new projects! Unfortunately, a new year doesn't get rid of last year's headaches. Agencies nationwide continue to realign their workflows and priorities for remote work while juggling lengthening payment terms and cashflow management, with no end in sight.

That's why GaleForce Digital Technologies' MediaForce, the platform By Media Buyers For Media Buyers, is partnering with FastPay, the leading payment processing platform for media agencies. FastPay helps agencies scale quickly and efficiently by streamlining manual processes like check runs and payment schedules, all while saving clients time.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with FastPay, a leading provider of accounts payable software," GaleForce Digital COO Erin Labrato announced in a statement. "The technology that FastPay brings to the independent agency space is exactly what we are looking for when seeking partnerships to enhance the functionality and effectiveness of our products for our clients."

How it works: Your agency plans and buys media in MediaForce then reconciles your invoices using MediaForce's simple but intuitive Invoice Reconciliation module. From there, the approved invoices are uploaded to FastPay, wherein the payments are automated and revenue is generated - saving your agency precious time and resources.

FastPay's platform integrates with every major accounting system to ensure a seamless connection between your media buying and accounting software. GaleForce Digital Technologies is happy to connect you with the FastPay team to learn more about their solution.

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning and buying software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions to its partners since 2014. The company's portfolio includes the remote-capable MediaForce media planning and buying tool, its LocalForce local search management solution, ClickForce for paid search advertising, and ReForce, a review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce Digital Technologies is on the leading edge of software development, continually creating and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base. MediaForce continues to use the newest technical advancements in the advertising industry to uniquely satisfy its clientele. Centro Basis integration, SmartReports and Media Planner were among the many innovations introduced in 2020, with more forthcoming in 2021.

Media Contact:

Erin Labrato, Chief Operating Officer

(866) 233-8499

[email protected]

SOURCE GaleForce Digital Technologies