MediaGo Joins IAB UK to Empower a Transparent Advertising Ecosystem with Deep Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, an intelligent advertising platform, today announced its official membership with IAB UK, the leading industry body for the UK's digital advertising industry. This milestone follows MediaGo's certification as an official vendor of IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF), underscoring its long-standing commitment to compliance and transparency within the European market. By joining IAB UK, MediaGo expands this commitment locally, strengthening its role in the UK's digital advertising governance and ecosystem development.

As part of the global IAB network, IAB UK unites more than 300 leading media owners, brands, platforms, agencies, and technology firms dedicated to fostering a sustainable digital advertising future.

As a member of IAB UK, MediaGo will gain valuable opportunities to engage with industry leaders, contribute to the development of industry standards, and access cutting-edge market insights. This membership will also facilitate direct connections with top UK brands and agencies, opening doors for new business collaborations and partnerships.

MediaGo remains focused on delivering tangible advertiser value through technological innovation. Its upgraded bidding solution, SmartBid 3.0, empowers advertisers with stable budget management and conversion optimization.

With access to premium global media inventory, MediaGo connects advertisers to high-quality traffic across Europe, North America, Japan, and South Korea. The platform strictly adheres to GDPR requirements in Europe and has secured re-certification by TrustArc in 2025 for its GDPR compliance. MediaGo prioritizes user data privacy, leveraging advanced brand safety features and transparent data practices to provide secure, trustworthy solutions for its clients.

"MediaGo is honored to join IAB UK as a member," said Catelyn Wang, Director of Global Business Development and Sales at Baidu Global Business Unit. "IAB UK plays a crucial role in advancing compliance and innovation in the UK and worldwide digital advertising ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating closely with the bureau and its members to bring MediaGo's expertise in intelligent advertising and global expansion to the UK market and to jointly promote a sustainable advertising ecosystem."

Moving forward, MediaGo will actively fulfill its responsibilities as an IAB UK member. The platform will leverage the IAB UK network to deepen its ties with UK clients and partners, continuously delivering advertising solutions marked by enhanced transparency and efficiency, to help brands achieve sustained growth in the global market.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a leading intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

