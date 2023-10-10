MediaGo Partners with Campaign Management Platform TheOptimizer.io to Enhance Advertising Efficiency

Baidu Global

10 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform from Baidu Global Business Unit, today announced a partnership and integration with TheOptimizer.io, a leading campaign management platform (CMP) in the native and social advertising markets. This collaboration provides advertisers with a unified solution to streamline the oversight and management of all accounts and campaigns within a single platform.

With this integration, TheOptimizer.io users can now access to MediaGo's high quality ad inventory on major media outlets and platforms such as MSN, Xandr, Yahoo, etc. Powered by deep learning technology, the MediaGo platform provides companies with optimal bidding solutions and creates maximum performance.

In the same way, MediaGo users can optimize campaign performance and scale profitability, while significantly reducing the time spent on campaign management thanks to the platform's automation engine. Key features include Automation, Report Generation, Trend Identification, Campaign Creation and Creative Hub.

"Our collaboration delivers significant benefits to advertisers, as it brings together MediaGo's deep learning capabilities and premium ad inventory with TheOptimizer.io's exceptional CMP features," said Rena Ren, Americas Regional Director of Baidu Global Business Unit. "This integration empowers advertisers with a unified solution that allows them to effortlessly oversee and manage their campaigns and accounts all in one place."

"We are excited to join forces with MediaGo to further enhance the capabilities and efficiencies advertisers can achieve," said Ervin Hoxha, CEO of TheOptimizer . "This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to empowering advertisers with creative solutions that maximize results."

About MediaGo 

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform under the umbrella of Baidu Global. Leveraging Baidu's underlying AI technology and based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.com/

About TheOptimizer.io

TheOptimizer.io is a leading campaign automation tool that helps advertisers boost their performance while reducing the workload. Available for major social and native advertising platforms, such as Meta, TikTok, Google, Taboola, Outbrain, MediaGo, and more, TheOptimizer serves as your advertising co-pilot, allowing you to manage and automate your cross-channel advertising efforts from a single, user-friendly platform. Advertisers interested in learning more or scheduling a demo should click here.

Learn more about TheOptimizer, please visit: https://www.theoptimizer.io/.

SOURCE Baidu Global

News Releases in Similar Topics

