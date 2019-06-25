WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel™, a leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that they have acquired Caliweedjobs, a leading cannabis careers board for California cannabis talent and employers. As part of the agreement, Caliweedjobs CEO, Ian Monat, will join MediaJel as Vice President of Business Development. Monat will be responsible for developing and launching the cannabis jobs platform within the newly formed MediaJel consumer products division.

MediaJel Acquires Caliweedjobs and Names Ian Monat to Vice President of Business Development

Monat founded Caliweedjobs in 2018 after noticing the wine industry buzz around cannabis. The company was created as a platform for California cannabis talent and employers to meet. Caliweedjobs quickly grew into a bustling professional community and is currently the leading cannabis jobs board in that region.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Ian, and Caliweedjobs, join the MediaJel family," said Aaron Silverman, President and co-founder of MediaJel. "We searched at length for a careers platform with a solid foundation that we could grow to the next level. To have Ian's talent alongside the platform is invaluable. His experience in markets adjacent to the cannabis space will provide MediaJel with incredible opportunity for growth."

Monat will serve as the Vice President of Business Development at MediaJel. His focus will be the integration, launch and management of a new cannabis careers platform as well as surveying business opportunities in other emerging spaces.

"When I first met with Jake (CEO) and Aaron (President), we quickly bonded over our shared California heritage. They liked the localization and community aspect to Caliweedjobs, and I liked their vision for scaling it nationwide using the exceptional internal resources at MediaJel," said Monat. "In my new role, I will be relentlessly focused on the launch and success of our new cannabis careers platform, as well as exploring business opportunities for MediaJel in my former world, the wine industry."

Monat continued, "We want to be the leader in the cannabis careers space, hands down."

About MediaJel

Founded in 2017, MediaJel provides advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry built with proprietary technology and driven by data. Our team has vast experience from the food and beverage and consumer packaged goods industries matched with deep heritage in cannabis, hemp and ancillary space. MediaJel activates comprehensive strategies fueled by a keen understanding of our clients' unique audiences. By utilizing proprietary technology and multiple data sets, we help brands build valued personal relationships with their target consumers during their consideration and purchase journey. MediaJel creates more than just trust and brand loyalty, we build communities one advocate at a time. For more information, visit www.MediaJel.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

