WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel ™, a leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that they have acquired Potnt Agency , one of the most valued public relations and integrated marketing agencies in cannabis, hemp and ancillary spaces. As part of the agreement, Potnt CEO, Jennifer Price, will join MediaJel as Vice President of Communications. Price will be part of MediaJel's executive leadership team and will report directly to President, Aaron Silverman.

MediaJel Acquires Potnt Agency and Names Cannabis PR Veteran Jennifer Price to Vice President of Communications

For the past six years, Price has managed some of the most recognized public relations campaigns in the cannabis industry. Potnt has been consistently named as one of the top cannabis PR companies by industry journals and insiders since inception. Price was recognized by Civilized in 2018 as one of the top cannabis PR specialists in the United States, and by Entrepreneur in 2019 as #30 of the top 100+ women in the cannabis industry.

"Public relations is one of the most relevant communications disciplines for the feverishly evolving cannabis industry. The old narrative needs to be changed. Today's market is fully different, and successful communications embracing this market is, to say the least, quite complicated at the local level," said Thomas Harrison, Chairman of the Board, MediaJel. "Jen brings a solid and well-honed pedigree in the art of public relations to MediaJel. She is well-versed in the new cannabis market and has critically important relationships that run both wide and deep in this space. Jen is the perfect choice to lead the communications practice within MediaJel for our clients."

Harrison was Chairman Emeritus of Diversified Agency Services (DAS), a division of the Omnicom Group. The company recently announced that Harrison had joined MediaJel as Chairman of the Board, bringing along with him unparalleled experience in the marketing and communications sectors.

"I have committed my career to building narrative, generating and amplifying content and creating experiences that bring brands to life," said Price. "MediaJel is highly innovative and on the leading edge of the cannabis space, providing unparalleled technology solutions essential to brand elevation. I am beyond thrilled to be joining this talented team and look forward to merging our complimentary capabilities that will not only boost our client's brand reputation, but will set them apart from the rest."

Price, who currently resides in Davidson, North Carolina, brings nearly twenty-five years of public relations and communications experience to the MediaJel team. In that time, she's worked with and run campaigns for some of the most renowned Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies.

Founded in 2017, MediaJel provides advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry built with proprietary technology and driven by data. Our team has vast experience from the food and beverage and consumer packaged goods industries matched with deep heritage in cannabis, hemp and ancillary space. MediaJel activates comprehensive strategies fueled by a keen understanding of our clients' unique audiences. By utilizing proprietary technology and multiple data sets, we help brands build valued personal relationships with their target consumers during their consideration and purchase journey. MediaJel creates more than just trust and brand loyalty, we build communities one advocate at a time. For more information, visit www.MediaJel.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

