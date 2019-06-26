MediaJel Appointed as Official Media Partner for New West Summit

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel™, a leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that the company has been appointed official media partner for New West Summit 5.0. MediaJel is also a Platinum Sponsor for the event. The conference will be held October 10-11, 2019 in San Francisco, CA and will focus on the game-changing, disruptive developments in technology, media and investment within the cannabis space.

New West Summit 5 will be held from October 10-11, 2019 at Bespoke Event Center in San Francisco, California.

Organized annually since 2014, New West Summit (NWS) features some of the most compelling visionaries both in and outside of the cannabis space and other emerging markets. Past keynote speakers have included Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Brands), Ricki Lake (actor and producer of "Weed the People"), Ted Chung (Snoop Dogg/Stampede Management), George Clinton (Parliament Funkadelic), Steve Kotler (Best-selling author, "The Rise of Superman" and "Abundance"), and many more. Organizers expect over 2,000 attendees this year.

"I have been attending New West Summit since its infancy and have been so impressed with the evolution of the conference, directly in line with industry growth," said Aaron Silverman, President and co-founder of MediaJel. "We are looking forward to blending our experience in marketing and advertising with this top-notch event. Together we can continue to up-level NWS, showcasing cutting edge solutions for this burgeoning space."

MediaJel will be bringing their notable Liquid Lounge podcast series to the Westfield Mall at New West Summit this year. Interviews will feature NWS speakers, celebrities and other interesting executives, entrepreneurs and leaders in and around the cannabis space.

"I couldn't be happier with the media partnership between New West Summit and MediaJel," said Jim McAlpine, founder of New West Summit. "We have been working with MediaJel execs for years now, and have always been incredibly satisfied with their efforts on public relations and advertising for the conference. Each year they bring new marketing and technology solutions to further up our game. I am confident in saying that this year will be the best yet."

Executive Producer and Partner, Catherine Enny added, "What sets us apart is our curation of the brands and the participants bringing innovation, inspiration and new ideas into our rapidly moving industry. NWS's goal is to educate while building relationships & partnerships around the future of the Cannabis Industry and its global impact."

About New West Summit

New West Summit focuses exclusively on technological advancements in the cannabis space and the disruptive forces at play in science, investment and media for this evolving industry. The October 10-11 event at Bespoke Event Center in San Francisco, California, will feature highly vetted & curated activations and participants with 60+ exhibitors, 40+ panels, 100+ speakers, an investment round tables, showcase retail pop-up's, VIP afterparties and more. Learn more at www.NewWestSummit.com.

About MediaJel

Founded in 2017, MediaJel provides advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry built with proprietary technology and driven by data. Our team has vast experience from the food and beverage and consumer packaged goods industries matched with deep heritage in cannabis, hemp and ancillary space. MediaJel activates comprehensive strategies fueled by a keen understanding of our clients' unique audiences. By utilizing proprietary technology and multiple data sets, we help brands build valued personal relationships with their target consumers during their consideration and purchase journey. MediaJel creates more than just trust and brand loyalty, we build communities one advocate at a time. For more information, visit www.MediaJel.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

