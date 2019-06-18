MediaJel Closes $2.5M Series Seed Round Led by Merida Capital Partners

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel ™, a leading data-driven advertising technology company, today announced that it has closed on a $2.5 million Seed Round of financing led by Merida Capital Partners . The funding will allow the company to expand on its robust sales and marketing capabilities while accelerating artificial intelligence product development. The investment brings MediaJel's total funding to $3.0 million. As part of Merida's investment, Merida Operating Partner and Omnicom Chairman Emeritus, Thomas Harrison, has joined the MediaJel Board.

"We are on a rapid trajectory directly in line with the burgeoning cannabis space," said Aaron Silverman, President and co-founder of MediaJel. "MediaJel is strategically building out our team of marketing, advertising, technology, sales and public relations experts. We have a deep understanding of the cannabis ecosystem and continue to rapidly achieve internal benchmarks as well as meet and surpass our clients' expectations."

The company is headquartered in the Bay Area and expanded into Denver, CO in January 2019. East Coast offices are expected to open this summer.

"MediaJel's services and market position are tactically positioned to take advantage of the increasing demand for strategic advertising and marketing solutions required by rising brands in the Cannabis and CBD industries," said Jeff Monat, Senior Partner of Merida Capital Partners. "We believe the marketplace will continue to see a maturation of brand awareness which will drive budgets for data-driven advertising as brands progressively scale."

MediaJel offers proprietary technology, analytics and acute targeting, combined with the distinctive ability to reach key consumers in mainstream publications.

"With the genesis of geospatial intelligence, advanced retargeting and AI integration into advertising, the marketing landscape has completely shifted," said Jake Litke, CEO and co-founder of MediaJel. "Our clients look to us for comprehensive campaign integration to strengthen their brand, create positive consumer experience and leave an indelible mark on the industry."

About Merida Capital Partners

Merida Capital Partners is a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers which accelerate the rapid development of the cannabis and hemp industries. The firm's motto, Responsible Investing across the Cannabis Ecosystem, highlights its focus on cultivation technologies, products and services associated with the evolution of cannabis and hemp as agricultural products, plant-based medicines, constituents in pharmaceutical formulations and recreational consumer products. For more information, please visit www.meridacap.com or follow us on Twitter .

About MediaJel

Founded in 2017, MediaJel provides advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry built with proprietary technology and driven by data. Our team has vast experience from the food and beverage and consumer packaged goods industries matched with deep heritage in cannabis, hemp and ancillary space. MediaJel activates comprehensive strategies fueled by a keen understanding of our clients' unique audiences. By utilizing proprietary technology and multiple data sets, we help brands build valued personal relationships with their target consumers during their consideration and purchase journey. MediaJel creates more than just trust and brand loyalty, we build communities one advocate at a time. For more information, visit www.MediaJel.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

