Medial EarlySign and Centric Consulting Join Forces to Increase Hospital Adoption of Clinical AI Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel and DAYTON, Ohio, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medial EarlySign (earlysign.com), a leader in AI-based clinical data solutions to aid in the early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases, and leading management consulting firm Centric Consulting today announced a partnership to enable US-based hospitals and healthcare organizations to utilize existing data in order to identify and prioritize patients for care.

Combining Centric's leading consulting services with EarlySign's clinically validated AI-powered solutions, the two companies will work together to help healthcare organizations utilize data-backed insights in order to prioritize patient procedures, deliver focused interventions and re-engage populations. EarlySign's Infectious Disease bundle will be a primary focus, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and imminent arrival of the next flu season.

"Assisting hospitals in navigating clinical, operational and technology adoption challenges and providing outcome-focused care has always been of utmost importance at Centric. We see tremendous value in EarlySign's platform which utilizes machine learning technology to help our clients facilitate proactive and strategic interventions for patients at high risk of a range of serious medical conditions," said Marcie Stoshak-Chavez, MD, National Healthcare Practice Lead of Centric. "EarlySign's validated framework of clinical solutions is perfectly aligned to address our clients' immediate and long-term artificial intelligence strategies."

The partnership follows the recent launch of EarlySign's Back2Care suite of clinical data solutions and will provide hospitals with the tools to identify and prioritize high-risk patients and re-engage populations. The suite offers several solutions aimed at high-burden diseases, including the Infectious Disease bundle, Admissions bundle, Diabetes + Complications bundle, and an Early Detection bundle for diseases such as lung and colorectal cancer. By utilizing routine medical data collected over the course of care and drawing clinical insights into the best course of action for patients, healthcare organizations can optimize resources to provide more personalized and focused care.

"Working collaboratively with Centric to help drive transformational change will allow us to further our goal of advancing proactive healthcare and keeping populations healthy," said Jeremy Orr MD, CEO of Medial EarlySign. "We are looking forward to further expanding our reach by engaging with Centric's broad network to support hospitals in improving patient outcomes and navigating the transition back to necessary screening and care."

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is a management consulting firm that guides you in the search for answers to complex digital, business and technology problems by asking tough questions, leading crucial conversations and blending our experts with yours. As you navigate what's next, we can help you conquer change, optimize processes, elevate your technology, and compete in a digital world. Headquartered in Ohio, with locations across the country and India, Centric has earned annual recognition by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms since 2016. Visit http://www.centricconsulting.com to learn more.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign helps healthcare systems with early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases. Their suite of outcome-focused software solutions (AlgoMarkers™) find subtle, early signs of high-risk patient trajectories in existing lab results and ordinary EHR data already collected in the course of routine care. EarlySign's AlgoMarkers and AI-based solutions can help clients identify and prioritize patients at high risk for a broad range of conditions. The algorithmic models developed using the company's machine learning approach are supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2013, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with US headquarters in Colorado. For more information, please visit: https://earlysign.com/.

